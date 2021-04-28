 Skip to main content
CSC softball at home

Beginning today (Wednesday), softball is back on the Chadron State College agenda this week.

A makeup doubleheader with Black HIlls State is today and a Senior Weekend clash with mighty Colorado Mesa is Friday and Saturday, all on the CSC field.

The Eagles are 10-20 for the season and 10-16 in the RMAC. Today’s guests are 3-30.

The opposition this weekend will be much tougher, but it’s a chance for the Eagles to spring an upset or two. Mesa is ranked No. 17 nationally, has a 30-2 record and has swept six of its eight opponents.

The three CSC seniors, Angelica Maples, Ellie Owens and Bailey Rominger, will be honored during Saturday’s twin-bill.

