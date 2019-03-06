Chadron State College softball dropped three games on Friday to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference series moved up due to impending weather. The Mountain Lions won 6-2, 5-4, and 13-5 with the last two wins coming in walkoff fashion.
Chadron State fell to 3-14 (0-7 RMAC) while UCCS became the first conference team to get to seven league wins at 11-8 overall (7-0 RMAC).
The Eagles led in each of the first two games, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in games one and three, and leading 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh in game two.
In the first contest, CSC opened with a single run on an RBI single by Kayla Michel in the team's first at-bat. UCCS came back to score six runs over the first three innings, and the Eagles' only other score was on an Allie Mason sac fly in the top of the seventh. CSC pitcher Megan Horn dropped to 1-1 in a complete game pitched.
Game two saw Chadron State trailing for the first four innings, but back to back homers by Haliegh Hoefs and Kayla Michel put the team up 4-3 for two full innings. In the seventh, the Mountain Lions went to two outs with only one on base, but strung together a pair of doubles to bring in the tying and winning runs.
Finally, CSC again scored in the top of the first in the day's last outing. A Michel RBI single was once again the catalyst. However pitcher Horn, starting for the second time that day, was met with eight earned runs on eight base hits in the first three and one-third innings, as UCCS used a four-run sixth inning to invoke the run rule.
The Mountain Lions' Taylor Reidhead earned the pitching win in game one, while Cami Duffey took the honors in both the final two games.
CSC and UCCS will attempt to play a fourth and final game at 10 a.m. on Saturday, as weather permits, although rain and snow are in the forecast.