CSC softball had some bright spots

Although the Chadron State College softball team struggled to find the win column this past spring, several of the players chalked up some impressive statistics and the coach believes the program has a bright future.

The youthful Eagles won 11 games and lost 37. They were 10-26 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Both win totals were the lowest since softball revived at CSC in 2007. An 0-12 start, all on the road and most of the games against foes that had already played several times, put the Eagles in a deep hole.

The team was extremely young. The roster included just three seniors and three juniors who saw more than token action. That meant freshmen and sophomores had to carry much of the load. The experience they gained is expected to help turn things around beginning next season.

“Our young players assumed some very big roles this past season and, overall, we were pleased how they performed,” Coach Kaley Nuss said. “With a year of growth and experience, we look forward to more consistency and success in the future.”

Sophomore Paige Propp had the highest batting average, .352. She had 19 hits in 54 at bats, but played in only 21 of the 48 games.

Two freshmen and two sophomores had the best batting averages among the full-time starters.

The freshmen were Lauren Zimmerman of Reno, Nev., who had 32 hits in 102 at bats for a .314 average, and Alivah Rothstein of Lakewood, Colo., who had a team-high 37 hits in 122 at bats for a .303 average.

Rothstein also made her presence felt on the bases, stealing 22 bases in 27 attempts. In addition, she scored 23 times to share the team lead.

Sophomore Jessie Henchenski of Fort Collins, Colo., hit an even .300 with 33 hits in 110 at bats and also crossed the plate 23 times. Classmate Mackenzi Kroll of Brighton, Colo., was close behind with a .290 average on 27 hits in 93 at bats and was the Eagles’ home run leader with seven.

The Eagles also got good production from sophomore Sloane Quijas and junior Addison Spears.

Quijas, who is from Erie, Colo., finished with a .264 batting average. She had 33 hits during 125 at bats and drew 21 walks, another team-high.

Spears, a native of Berthoud, Colo., had 29 hits in 117 at bats for a .248 average, and drove in a team-best 28 runs. She hit six home runs.

Kroll finished with 21 RBIs while Zimmerman drove in 19 runs and both Henchenski and Quijas 18.

Although her batting average was just .213, freshman J’lyssa Martinez of Denver ranked fourth on the team with 18 runs scored and swiped 10 bases in 11 attempts.

Chadron State finished with a .255 batting average, compared to the opponents’ .348 figure. The rivals outscored the Eagles by a 342-172 margin and hit 52 home runs and CSC had 30.

The team’s most prominent pitcher was senior Tia Kohl of Wichita, Kan., a tall, hard-throwing righthander, who had missed much of the previous season because of an injury. This spring she started 21 times and pitched in 30 of the 48 contests.

At one time, Kohl had a 0-12 record, but she finished with six wins and 14 losses overall and 6-6 in the RMAC. She got three of the wins and also picked up a save during a four-game sweep over Black Hills State on the CSC diamond late in the season.

Kohl graduated magna cum laude.

The Eagles had a big setback before the 2022 season began when Bailey Marvel, the shortstop and the leading hitter in 2021 with a .399 average, was lost because of an injury. The good news is, Marvel is expected to be available this fall when the team regroups for the 2023 season.

Coach Ness, who gave birth to the young family’s second daughter in May, said some talented recruits have been added to the roster.

“With the experience we gained this year and the addition of the players joining our program, we are enthusiastic about the future,” Ness noted.

