CSC softball slated to play six games at home

If the weather cooperates, the Chadron State College softball team is slated to make its home field debut and play six games in three days beginning Saturday.

The Eagles are to host RMAC opponent Colorado Christian on Saturday and Sunday and greet Northern State of Aberdeen on Monday. Double-headers are scheduled all three dates.

As is often the situation when teams that have real winters face teams from warmer climates, the Eagles have struggled getting into the win column since opening the season on Feb. 11 with a trip to Lubbock, Texas. Their record is 3-15.

After losing its first 12 games, CSC’s first win was on Feb. 27, when it prevailed 9-7 in the third of four games against Colorado-Colorado Springs. The other three contests also were close, but the Cougars won them 10-8, 3-0 and 4-1.

Last weekend’s games with Colorado State-Pueblo were scheduled to be played in Chadron, but with a threatening weather report that proved to be true, the Eagles did the traveling instead. CSC won Friday’s games 7-3 and 5-4, but Pueblo took the Saturday twin-bill 7-5 and 12-11.

Colorado Christian, this weekend’s visitor, has its season off to a promising start. The Cougars are 15-5 overall and 5-1 in the RMAC after sweeping four games from Fort Lewis and splitting with Metro State. The Cougars and the Roadrunners were slated to play another double-header on Sunday, but those games were cancelled, apparently because of the weather.

Northern State had a 6-8 record entering this week’s action.

Several of the Eagles have hit the ball well in the early games. Jessie Henchenski has 12 hits in 33 at bats for a .364 average and Mackenzi Kroll is 11-of-31 at the plate for a .355 average. Both are sophomores. Also, freshman Aliyah Rothstein is 17-of-49 for a .347 figure and junior Sloan Quijas has 16 hits in 48 at bats for a .333 average.

Quijas is the Eagles’ RBI leader with 13.

As a team the Eagles are hitting .267 and the opponents .332.

Coach Kaley Ness has four seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and 11 freshmen on this year’s roster.

