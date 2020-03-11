CSC softball takes three of four

With the snow melting away on the ridge south of campus, the CSC softball team was able to battle the high winds with strong pitching and situational hitting to take three of four from CSU-Pueblo. The victories moved the Eagles closer to .500 on the year (10-13, 5-7 RMAC).
In game one on Saturday, Eagle junior, Tia Kohl, continued her winning streak that she started against Regis last weekend. Kohl had some trouble in the first inning. Giving up two runs on three hits, she was having difficulty with her change up and finding corners. She threw nearly 25 pitches in the first inning and would go on to throw only 45 in the next six innings as she took command. It was Kohl’s fifth win on the year.
For CSU-Pueblo pitcher Samantha Riesen it was the inverse. For nearly four innings she had CSC batters off balance with her change, but started to become too reliant on it. In the bottom of the fourth, CSC RBI leader Addison Spears brought the game to 3-3 with a single. Gabby Russell followed her up with a hard hit opposite field double to put the Eagles up for good, 4-3. The Eagles were granted some help in the frame with two Thunderwolf throwing errors from the shortstop, Isabel Griego.
The Pueblo errors continued in the second game with Griego committing three throwing errors in the second inning. The Eagles early 5-0 lead was all unearned runs. The Eagles continued to take advantage by continuing to hit the ball hard on the ground the final four innings. They run ruled their opponent in the seventh inning behind four low altitude singles and a stellar 13 pitch walk from Angelica Maples.
Freshman DeAnna Barrera got her fourth win, breaking her five game losing streak. Giving up only four hits in the game, Barrera now sits on a team leading 3.06 ERA and has four games where she has allowed zero earned runs.
The Eagle bats went quiet in the first game of the double header on Sunday as they managed only six hits against Pueblo’s Hannah Anderson. The first run given up by Chadron was unearned due to a throwing error, but Chadron evened things up in the third at 1-1 after Allie Mason, Ellie Owens, and Bailey Marvel each singled and went station to station. CSC only managed one run after having the bases loaded with no outs, and it ended up being the best opportunity.
CSC went in order in the fourth and the fifth, left a runner in scoring position in the sixth, and went in order in the seventh to fall 2-1. Tia Kohl pitched another good complete game, only throwing 42 pitches. In 14 innings, Tia only threw 107 pitches while dropping her ERA from a 5.59 to a 4.71.
Chadron got the series win in its final game after racing to a 7-0 lead, chiefly behind a Gabby Russell two RBI double and a two RBI Baily Rominger single. DeAnna Barrera struggled over the final four frames giving up six runs on 10 hits, but she still collected her fifth win on the year.
Shortstop Bailey Marvel played great leadoff in the four games collecting six hits and stealing five bags, while also making 16 assists from the SS position.
CSC plays two doubleheaders at Metro State this weekend.