CSC softball takes three of four

With the snow melting away on the ridge south of campus, the CSC softball team was able to battle the high winds with strong pitching and situational hitting to take three of four from CSU-Pueblo. The victories moved the Eagles closer to .500 on the year (10-13, 5-7 RMAC).

In game one on Saturday, Eagle junior, Tia Kohl, continued her winning streak that she started against Regis last weekend. Kohl had some trouble in the first inning. Giving up two runs on three hits, she was having difficulty with her change up and finding corners. She threw nearly 25 pitches in the first inning and would go on to throw only 45 in the next six innings as she took command. It was Kohl’s fifth win on the year.

For CSU-Pueblo pitcher Samantha Riesen it was the inverse. For nearly four innings she had CSC batters off balance with her change, but started to become too reliant on it. In the bottom of the fourth, CSC RBI leader Addison Spears brought the game to 3-3 with a single. Gabby Russell followed her up with a hard hit opposite field double to put the Eagles up for good, 4-3. The Eagles were granted some help in the frame with two Thunderwolf throwing errors from the shortstop, Isabel Griego.