CSC softball team goes 2-3 in Oklahoma

The Chadron State College softball team defeated each of the co-hosts during the Edmund Regional Festival in Edmond, Okla., last weekend, but lost the three remaining games it played by narrow margins.
The wins were by a 3-2 score over Oklahoma Christian and 3-0 over Central Oklahoma. The Eagles’ first loss was a 10-6 decision to Lubbock Christian of Texas. The others were by just one run--3-2 to Fort Hays State of Kansas and 2-1 to Northeastern State of Oklahoma, the latter in extra innings.
The Eagles, who were 3-3 during the Lubbock Sports College Invitational the previous weekend, are now 5-6 for the season. They’re due to open their RMAC schedule this weekend by playing four games at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction.
Chadron State took a 2-0 lead on Friday against Oklahoma Christian in the third inning when Bailey Rominger led off with a single. Both Bailey Marvel and Addison Spears followed with RBI doubles.
OC scored once in the fourth, but Spears cracked a solo homer in the fifth to put the Eagles ahead 3-1. The hosts scored once in the seventh, but Marvel’s throw to home to catcher Rominger cut down the potential tying run and gave CSC the victory.
Transfer Tia Kohl was the winning pitcher. She gave up six hits and walked three, but threw all seven innings to even her record at 2-2.
The Eagles scored five runs in the second inning of the nightcap against Lubbock Christian with a double by Spears clearing the bases for three of the runs. But aided by five walks, the Texas team tallied five runs in the sixth to go ahead 9-5. Both teams added s run in the seventh.
You have free articles remaining.
Lubbock also downed the Eagles 7-1 the previous weekend during its home tourney.
On Saturday, Chadron State lost 3-2 to Fort Hays State, a team the Eagles defeated 4-1 in their season-opener in Lubbock. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the fifth. Spears hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh for the Eagles, but couldn’t score the tying run.
In the second game Saturday, the Eagles won 3-0 over Central Oklahoma. CSC freshman DeAnna Barrera threw the shutout with the help of Maples, the left fielder. In the fifth, the Bronchos had two runners in scoring position, but Maples made a diving catch of a line drive for the third out.
Maples, a senior from Marysville, Calif., also played a big role in the offense. She singled in the second and scored on Allie Mason’s hit, then drove in the Eagles’ remaining two runs in the third with a hit up the middle.
Mason also made a big play at first base by ending the game with an unassisted double play.
There was no score through seven innings of the final game on Sunday, so international rules were invoked. That allowed each team to put a runner on second base to open both the eighth and ninth innings.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth. Marvel scored CSC’s run on a double by freshman Addison Spears. In the ninth, Northeastern Oklahoma sacrificed its international runner to third and drove her home with a sacrifice fly for the 2-1 verdict after the Eagles had come up empty in the top of the frame.
Barrara was the Eagles’ hardluck loser. She gave up just two hits.
Both Marvel and Spears had six hits during the Oklahoma trip with Spears driving in nine runs. Maples and Mason each had five hits.