CSC softball team goes 2-3 in Oklahoma

The Eagles scored five runs in the second inning of the nightcap against Lubbock Christian with a double by Spears clearing the bases for three of the runs. But aided by five walks, the Texas team tallied five runs in the sixth to go ahead 9-5. Both teams added s run in the seventh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lubbock also downed the Eagles 7-1 the previous weekend during its home tourney.

On Saturday, Chadron State lost 3-2 to Fort Hays State, a team the Eagles defeated 4-1 in their season-opener in Lubbock. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the fifth. Spears hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh for the Eagles, but couldn’t score the tying run.

In the second game Saturday, the Eagles won 3-0 over Central Oklahoma. CSC freshman DeAnna Barrera threw the shutout with the help of Maples, the left fielder. In the fifth, the Bronchos had two runners in scoring position, but Maples made a diving catch of a line drive for the third out.

Maples, a senior from Marysville, Calif., also played a big role in the offense. She singled in the second and scored on Allie Mason’s hit, then drove in the Eagles’ remaining two runs in the third with a hit up the middle.

Mason also made a big play at first base by ending the game with an unassisted double play.