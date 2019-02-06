The Chadron State College softball team showed promise last weekend while launching its season at a classic hosted by Lubbock Christian College in Texas.
The Eagles scored just three runs on Friday, the opening day, losing to Oklahoma Christian 7-1 and Texas-Permian Basis 5-2.
But CSC knocked off former RMAC member, Western New Mexico, 15-11 in the first game on Saturday while pounding out 19 hits and scoring in all six innings.
Host Lubbock Christian won the Saturday nightcap 12-5, even though the Eagles collected nine hits. During the final game of the trip on Sunday, Midwestern State of Texas once had an 8-2 lead, but the Eagles scored four times and had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with just one out before the last two CSC hitters were retired with the final score 8-6.
Haleigh Hoefs, a freshman from Lincoln Pius X, collected eight hits in 15 at bats for a .533 batting average to lead the Eagles at the plate. Her hits included three doubles and a home run that helped her drive in five runs.
Another rookie, Bailey Marvel of Lakewood, Colo., collected eight hits in 20 at bats for a .400 average. Juniors Alyssa Geist and Angelica Maples also got some hits, finishing the trip with .333 and .313 averages, even though Maples struck out nine times.
Junior Allie Mason drove in seven runs, including five in the win over Western New Mexico. Sophomore Leilani Niccum had three hits and walked four times for a .471 on-base average, second only to Hoefs’ .529 figure.
Designated hitter Kayla Michel had four hits in four at bats while driving in four runs in the Eagles victory. But she was hitless her remaining 11 at bats and never fanned.
Freshman Cassidy Horn of Colorado Springs led the CSC pitchers with seven strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .294 and the team's lone win.
Coach Kaley Ness’s team is back in action on Thursday at the Dixie State Courtyard Classic in St. George, Utah. The opponents will include Northwest Nazarene of Nampa, Idaho, California State-East Bay, two Hawaii team and the Western New Mexico Mustangs again.