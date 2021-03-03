CSC softball team sweeps twin-bill in home-openers

The Eagles mustered just enough offense to respond with a rally in the bottom of the inning. Rominger singled to lead off, and her pinch-runner, Ali Conder, advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rominger later scored on a throwing error by the UCCS third baseman, and an Allie Mason double sent Addison Spears and Alyx Gragg across the play for the game-winning runs.

Gabby Russell, in relief of starter Tia Kohl, earned the win for the Eagles.

The late game did not start until after 3:30 p.m., but it got off to a fast start with CSC receiving three bases on balls and two base hits to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Gragg put the Eagles on the board with an RBI single, and Spears added a two-RBI double.

Marvel scored her fifth run of the day, following her fourth stolen base, when Quijas grounded out in the second inning.

In one swing, UCCS' freshman catcher Brianna Santos erased the Mountain Lions' deficit with a grand slam in the top of the fourth.

Likewise, CSC's Ellie Owens put one over the left field fence to lead off the fourth, putting the Eagles back on top at 5-4.

Owens padded the Eagles' lead in the fifth when she sent a two-RBI single through the right side.