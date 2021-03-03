CSC softball team sweeps twin-bill in home-openers

The Chadron State College softball team got in the win column last Friday, claiming two nip- and-tuck contests over Colorado-Colorado Springs at home while opening Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. The Eagles used nine innings to outlast the Mountain Lions in game one, but won 8-7. Game two was halted due to encroaching darkness at 5:30 p.m., with CSC ahead 7-4 for the second victory.
Sophomore Bailey Marvel, a left-handed hitting shortstop from Lakewood, Colo., starred for the Eagles, batting 4-for-7 in the two games, with a home run and five runs scored, to go with five stolen bases in as many attempts.
Marvel's homer opened the bottom of the first for CSC, before an Ellie Owens single drove in Bailey Rominger from second to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Chadron State had widened its lead to 5-0 in the fourth. Sloane Quijas laced an opposite-field RBI single through the right side in the second, and in the fourth inning, she hit a two-RBI double.
The game tightened in the sixth, when UCCS strung together six of its 10 hits to put five runs on the board. The Mountain Lions batted through the order with five singles and one double, but left runners on the corners while tying the game 5-5.
Things remained knotted through the next two 2 ½ innings until a pair of singles and a sac fly gave the Mountain Lions the edge at 7-5 in the top of the ninth.
The Eagles mustered just enough offense to respond with a rally in the bottom of the inning. Rominger singled to lead off, and her pinch-runner, Ali Conder, advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rominger later scored on a throwing error by the UCCS third baseman, and an Allie Mason double sent Addison Spears and Alyx Gragg across the play for the game-winning runs.
Gabby Russell, in relief of starter Tia Kohl, earned the win for the Eagles.
The late game did not start until after 3:30 p.m., but it got off to a fast start with CSC receiving three bases on balls and two base hits to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Gragg put the Eagles on the board with an RBI single, and Spears added a two-RBI double.
Marvel scored her fifth run of the day, following her fourth stolen base, when Quijas grounded out in the second inning.
In one swing, UCCS' freshman catcher Brianna Santos erased the Mountain Lions' deficit with a grand slam in the top of the fourth.
Likewise, CSC's Ellie Owens put one over the left field fence to lead off the fourth, putting the Eagles back on top at 5-4.
Owens padded the Eagles' lead in the fifth when she sent a two-RBI single through the right side.
Winning pitcher Peyton Propp struck out two in the sixth inning, to total five in the game, before the umpire declared the environment no longer fit to play.
The two head coaches initially agreed to resume play in the bottom of the sixth on Saturday morning, but they were overruled by RMAC office representatives, who awarded CSC the win based on the completion of more than four innings.
Another doubleheader was scheduled for Saturday, but it was cancelled because of snow and chilly temperatures.
The Eagles, coached by Kaley Ness, are due to play two double-headers this weekend at Colorado State-Pueblo.