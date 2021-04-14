CSC softball wins final game vs. Adams State

After losing seven straight games, including three earlier in the weekend to Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., the Chadron State College softball team won the second game on Sunday 7-3 to get back on the winning side.
The Eagles outhit the Grizzlies 14-6 in the finale. Third baseman Sloane Quijas collected four of CSC hits and also scored three times. Bailey Marvel, Jessie Henchenski and Addison Spears had two hits apiece for the visitors.
The Eagles got half of their hits in the four-run fourth inning. Four of the hits were doubles by Mackenzi Knoll, Spears, Samantha Comradie and Quijas, in that order. The score was knotted at 3-3 prior to the uprising. Peyton Propp, who went the distance in the circle, got the victory. She gave up just one hit after the Eagles grabbed the lead.
Chadron State also challenged the Grizzlies in the first game Sunday, but lost 6-5. Marvel had three hits and Ellie Owens two for the Eagles. CSC batters struck out just once in each of Sunday’s games.
Adams State dominated the action during Saturday’s action, winning 13-4 and 10-2.
The Grizzlies scored seven of their 13 runs in the second inning of the opener and added five more runs in the third while outhitting CSC 10-5 and benefitting from five errors. The hosts also scored six runs in the second inning of the second game and outhit the Eagles 12-7.
Both Tyler Hall and Jade Garbisco were four of five the plate for Adams State in Saturday’s twin-bill. Senior Anglica Maples had two hits for the Eagles in the opener. Jessie Henchenski had three and Samantha Conradie, both freshmen, two in the second game.
Marvel, who plays shortstop, leads the Eagles at the plate with 36 hits in 96 at bats for a .375 average. She also has scored 25 runs to lead that stat and has stolen all seven of the bases the team has managed to swipe. The opponents have 33 steals.
Bailey Rominger is hitting .368 with 14 hits in 38 at bats, followed by Henchenski at .352 (19-54) for the Eagles.
Owens has a .278 average (20-72) and has both walked and struck out 14 times. Quijas is hitting .276 (24-87) and has driven in a team-high 20 runs.
The Eagles are 8-19 for the season. They’ll be home to meet Black Hills State in Saturday and Sunday double-headers this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are just 3-24 this spring.