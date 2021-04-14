CSC softball wins final game vs. Adams State

After losing seven straight games, including three earlier in the weekend to Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., the Chadron State College softball team won the second game on Sunday 7-3 to get back on the winning side.

The Eagles outhit the Grizzlies 14-6 in the finale. Third baseman Sloane Quijas collected four of CSC hits and also scored three times. Bailey Marvel, Jessie Henchenski and Addison Spears had two hits apiece for the visitors.

The Eagles got half of their hits in the four-run fourth inning. Four of the hits were doubles by Mackenzi Knoll, Spears, Samantha Comradie and Quijas, in that order. The score was knotted at 3-3 prior to the uprising. Peyton Propp, who went the distance in the circle, got the victory. She gave up just one hit after the Eagles grabbed the lead.

Chadron State also challenged the Grizzlies in the first game Sunday, but lost 6-5. Marvel had three hits and Ellie Owens two for the Eagles. CSC batters struck out just once in each of Sunday’s games.

Adams State dominated the action during Saturday’s action, winning 13-4 and 10-2.