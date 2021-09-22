CSC sophomore is steer wrestling winner

Another sophomore, Tanner Whetham of Morrill, was a member of the team roping entry that tied for fourth and fifth in the final standings. Whetham and his partner, Cameron Jensen of the University of Wyoming, tied for second in the long go-round in the 7.4 seconds, but failed to place in the finals when their steer fell after Jensen had caught him Sunday, and Whetham’s heeling loop was wasted.

A former Chadron State cowboy, Garrett Uptain, won both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding to win the all-around title by a wide margin. A native of Craig, Colo., Uptain attended Chadron State for two years and had nearly completed his bachelor’s degree before transferring to the University of Wyoming at the end of the 2019-20 school year so he could earn a master’s degree in agriculture education.

The all-around cowgirl was Brylee Smith of Casper College, who won the barrel race and tied for third in breakaway roping. The rodeo had 91 barrel racers and 103 breakaway entries. Each of the 11 breakaway finalists caught her first calf in less than three seconds.

CSC junior Taryn Underwood of Crawford roped her calf in 2.9, but was flagged for breaking the barrier.