CSC sophomore is steer wrestling winner

For Chadron State rodeo fans, the highlight of the college’s rodeo this past weekend centered almost entirely around sophomore Parker Johnston. He put together two outstanding runs to win the steer wrestling.
Riding his black gelding, Fury, the 2020 Maywood High graduate placed fourth in the long go-round on Friday and Saturday in 5.4 seconds and won the championship go-round on Sunday in 4.9 seconds to take top honors.
Both Johnston and Fury are 20 years old. Johnston said Fury was his brother’s team roping horse. When Pake was forced to give up rodeoing because of a health issue, Parker “inherited” him and converted him into a steer wrestling partner.
Although 20 is considered old to still be “chasing steers,” Parker said Fury shows no signs of slowing down. The win was the second of Johnston’s college rodeo career. He also won the event at the Sheridan College rodeo last spring.
Another CSC steer wrestler, Teigan Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., borrowed Fury and also was among the 10 finalists in the event on Sunday. They had a 5.3-second run, but “broke the barrier,” and did not place in the final standings. If that hadn’t happened, Marchant would have finished third.
Johnston was the only Chadron State contestant to have what could be called “an outstanding rodeo.”
Another sophomore, Tanner Whetham of Morrill, was a member of the team roping entry that tied for fourth and fifth in the final standings. Whetham and his partner, Cameron Jensen of the University of Wyoming, tied for second in the long go-round in the 7.4 seconds, but failed to place in the finals when their steer fell after Jensen had caught him Sunday, and Whetham’s heeling loop was wasted.
A former Chadron State cowboy, Garrett Uptain, won both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding to win the all-around title by a wide margin. A native of Craig, Colo., Uptain attended Chadron State for two years and had nearly completed his bachelor’s degree before transferring to the University of Wyoming at the end of the 2019-20 school year so he could earn a master’s degree in agriculture education.
The all-around cowgirl was Brylee Smith of Casper College, who won the barrel race and tied for third in breakaway roping. The rodeo had 91 barrel racers and 103 breakaway entries. Each of the 11 breakaway finalists caught her first calf in less than three seconds.
CSC junior Taryn Underwood of Crawford roped her calf in 2.9, but was flagged for breaking the barrier.
Another CSC contestant, Nathan Bausch of Allen, Neb., scored 76 points on his spinning bull Saturday. That was the second best score in the event, but he skipped Sunday’s finals so he could compete at the Mid-States Rodeo Association finals in Broken Bow. It’s reported that he finished second in those standings for the year.
The next rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region will be at Sheridan, Wyo., this weekend.
The top four in each event at the CSC rodeo follow:
Bareback riding—1, Myles Carlson, Casper, 73-77, 150 points; 2, Brice Patterson, Wyoming, 72-72, 143; 3, Donny Proffit, Wyoming, 67-73, 140; 4, Creed Guardamondo, Otero, 72 on one.
Saddle bronc riding—1, Garrett Uptain, Wyoming, 76-78, 154 points; 2, Jaxson Mirabal, Wyoming, 68-72, 140; 3, Garrett Long, LCCC, 70-66, 136; 4, Sage Miller, LCC, 64-71, 135.
Tie down roping—1, Rhet Witt, LCCC, 8.8-7.8, 16.6 seconds; 2, Trae Smith, Casper, 9.0-7.8, 16.8; 3, Cameron Jensen, Wyoming, 9.9-9.4, 19.3; 4, Myles Kenzy, Gillette, 8.5-12.1, 20.6.
Steer wrestling—1, Parker Johnston, Chadron, 5.4-4.9, 10.3 seconds; 2, Austin Hurlburt, Wyoming, 6.0, 4.5, 10.5; 3, Dustin Thompson, Central Wyoming, 4.7-7.4, 12.1; 4, Brice Patterson, Wyoming, 6.6-6.3, 12.9
Team roping—1, Kolby Bradley, Casper, and Coy Johnson, Gillette, 8.1-6.2, 14.3 seconds; 2, Kayce Edwards and John Goemme, Lamar, 9.5-13.9, 23.4; 3, Grant Turek and Myles Kenzy, Gillette, 6.9 on one; 4-5 tie, Cameron Jensen, Wyoming, and Tanner Whetham, Chadron, and Hayse Wetzel, and Braden Brost, Casper, both 7.4 seconds on one run.
Bull riding—1, Garrett Uptain, Wyoming, 77-72, 149 points; 2, Nathan Bausch, Chadron, 76 on one; 3, Stefan Tonita, LCCC, 70 on one; 4, Ross Emmitt, Wyoming, 60 on one.
Barrell racing—1, Brylee Smith, Casper, 16.32-16.16, 32.48 seconds; 2, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming, 16.43-16.26, 32.69; 3-4 tie, Kady Locke, Casper, 16.17-16.55, 32.72, and Karson Bradley, Wyoming, 16.54 and 16.18, 32.72.
Breakaway roping—1, Payton Feyder, LCCC, 2.6-2.5, 5.1 seconds; 2, Hailey Hardeman, Wyoming, 2.8-2.6, 5.4; 3-4 tie, Brylee Smith, Casper, 2.7-2.8, 5.5; and 4, Tatum Runner, Wyoming, 2.9-2.6, 5.5.
Goat tying—1, Riata Day, Wyoming, 7.2-7.8, 15.0 seconds; 2, Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 7.5-7.7, 15.2; 3, Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 8.0-7.5, 15.5; 4, Emily Knust, Gillette, 8.1-7.5, 15.6.