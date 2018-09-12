Chadron State College senior Kalane Anders of Bayard had no good luck at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper in June, failing to get a time during any of the three go-rounds of the steer wrestling.
But he definitely made up for that experience by winning first place in the event at six rodeos in Colorado in July and August. His victories were at Castle Rock, Craig, Monte Vista, Rifle, Sterling and Yuma.
All of Anders’ winning times were 5.0 seconds or less, topped by his 3.5 mark at Castle Rock. He also flipped his steer at the Rifle rodeo in 3.8 seconds and needed just 3.9 seconds to take top honors at both Sterling and Yuma.
His earnings at the six rodeos totaled more than $7,500. He also placed fourth at the Burlington, Colo., rodeo in 4.3 seconds to earn another $700.
Anders finished August in second place in the Mountain States Circuit standings, and has qualified for the circuit finals the third week of October in Loveland, Colo.
Anders has ridden Flasher, a 9-year-old brown gelding, during his recent string good fortune. He did not have Flasher at the college finals.
“He’s made a big difference,” Anders noted. ”We’ve been doing well together.”
An agribusiness major at Chadron State, Anders is the son of Kent and Lisa Anders of Bayard and is the grandson of Dr. Frank Anders of Crawford.