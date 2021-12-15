CSC tackle tabbed All-American

Chadron State College offensive lineman Justin Calderon became the 60th All-American in Eagles football history last week when the American Football Coaches Association announced its 2021 All-American teams. He was placed on the second-team, adding to some special honors he had previously received.

Calderon, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and a native of Levittown, N.Y., was the Eagles' starting left tackle for the past three seasons. He started all 26 games at the position after arriving on campus in the fall of 2019 as a transfer from Nassau College at Garden City, N.Y.

He earned first-team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 2019 and again this fall, when the Eagles averaged 395 yards in total offense and had the RMAC’s second best third-down conversion rate. He also was placed on the 2019 Don Hansen All-Region third-team.

Calderon is the 18th Chadron State offensive lineman to earn All-America honors as well as the fourth under CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long, who doubles as the Eagles’ offensive line coach.

"Justin had a great year," said Long. "Every week, he was one of the most dominant players on the football field. I'm extremely proud of him for earning All-America, because he worked hard to achieve it and is very deserving."

Calderon is the 11th Chadron State player to earn AFCA All-American recognition. The others, their position and year they were honored are:

Dennis Fitzgerald, linebacker, 1974; Terry Mastny, offensive line, 1978; Kevin Homer, linebacker, 1998; Jeremy Eardley, offensive line, 2001; Marvin Jackson, defensive back, 2002; Danny Woodhead, running back, 2006; Travis Atter, placekicker, 2008; Kevin Berg, punter, 2009; Mike Lorenzo, offensive line, 2014; and Travis Romsa, offensive line, 2018.

Calderon is one of four players from the RMAC to be placed on the AFCA second-team this year. The others are running back Michael Zeman of Colorado Mines, defensive lineman Will Lydle of Western Colorado and defensive back Damer’ren Mitchell of Colorado Mesa.

The all-star selections also include two players the Eagles faced in the past 14 months. They are Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis and Western Oregon center Jakob Pruitt.

Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent and Lindenwood linebacker Drew Seers were named the Players of the Year.

Con Marshall contributed to this story.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0