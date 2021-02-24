CSC teams struggle against Yellow Jackets

Both Chadron State College basketball teams struggled mightily on Tuesday, Feb. 16 while playing Black Hills State in Spearfish.
The Lady Eagles scored just 11 points in the first half, trailed by 28 at halftime and lost to the Yellow Jackets 59-39. The CSC men were behind by only 31-27 at intermission, but scored just two points in the first 9 minutes and 29 seconds of the second half, trailed by 50-29 at that point and also lost by 21 points--74-53.
The women’s loss wasn’t a surprise since they were already 0-9 for the season, but they entered the game averaging 55.7 points, and their final 39 points was their second lowest of the season.
The outcome was decided early. Black Hills had a 16-2 lead through the first 7 ½ minutes and was ahead 22-6 when the first quarter ended. CSC added just five points in the second period, allowing the hosts to own a 39-11 halftime bulge. In the opening half, the Eagles meshed just five of 24 shots, including only one of eight on 3-point attempts, and never made it to the free throw line.
The Lady Eagles played better in the second half, outscoring the hosts 28-20, but never got the difference on the scoreboard to fewer than the final 20 points. For the game, CSC shot 29.6 percent from the field, and was only two of 14 from 3-point territory.
Black Hills also struggled with its shooting in the second half, making only five of 28 field goal shot, including a woeful four of 18 from long range, but finished the game with 11 treys.
A dozen Yellow Jackets scored, led by Niki Van Wyk and Racquel Wientjes with 11 apiece. Wientjes, the team’s top scorer with a 21-point average, was just one of eight from the field, but made all eight of her free throws.
The win improved the Lady Jackets’ record to 12-5 for the season, tying them for fourth in the RMAC, and it was their 19th win in the last 20 games with the Eagles.
Point guard Jori Peters paced the Eagles with 10 points while center Tatum Peterson added nine and freshman Olivia Waufle eight.
Because the team had been socked by COVID cases, the Chadron State men had not played since they gave a terrific performance while downing the Yellow Jackets in the Chicoine Center 71-58 on Jan. 26.
In the interim, they were forced to cancel four games and the long layoff obviously took its toll. Neither team shot well in the first half. The Eagles were just 10 of 28 from the field and two of nine on 3-point shots, and Black Hills was 11 of 28 and 0-9 from downtown. That gave both teams 22 points from the field, but the Yellow Jackets were nine of 13 on free throws and CSC was five of five.
The second half is when things went South for the Eagles. Their first points came on a layup by Marcus Jefferson with 16:44 remaining to make it a still-manageable 39-29. But CSC missed its next seven shots and trailed 50-29 when Teddy Parham finally scored again more than five minutes later.
The CSC regulars netted only seven points in the second half, while the remaining 19 were posted by players off the bench. Andre Sepeda got eight of them, Devin Buderus five, KJ Harris four and Gage Delimont two. The four had totaled just 13 points in the previous eight games.
Black Hills’ top three players--Joel Scott, Trey Whitley and Sindou Cisse--all finished with 15 points and a total of 19 rebounds. The Jackets dominated the rebounding by a 45-26 margin. CSC managed only two offensive caroms while missing 33 shots.
Women’s Game
Chadron State--Jori Peters 10, Tatum Peterson 9, Olivia Waufle 8, Rachel Henkle 5, Brittni McCully 4, Bailey Brooks 3, Totals: 16-54 (2-14) 5-8 39 points, 37 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Black Hills State--Racquel Wientjes 11, Niki Van Wyk 11, Morgan Ham 8, Kassie Hoyer 6, Danica Kocer 5, Noora Parttimaa 3, Summer Fox 3, Alyssia Martinez 3, Megan Engesser 3, Katie Messler 2, Ashley Davis 2, Cody Robinson 2. Totals: 19-59 (11-36) 10-14 59 points, 43 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State 6 5 12 16 ---39
Black Hills State 22 17 10 10 ---59
3-pointers: CSC--Waufle 1, Brooks 1. BHSU--Van Wyk 3, Ham 2, Wientjes, Parttimaa, Fox, Engesser, Martinez, Kocer, all 1.
Men’s Game
Chadron State--Deundra Roberson 8, Andre Sepeda 8, Psalm Maduakor 6, KJ Harris 6, Brady Delimont 5, Marcus Jefferson 5, Devin Buderus 5, Kayden Sund 4, Bryant Jefferson 2, Teddy Parham 2, Gage Delimont 2. Totals: 20-56 (6-21) 7-7 53 points, 26 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Black Hills State--Joel Scott 15, Trey Whitley 15, Sindou Cisse 15, Adam Moussa 8, Kevin Senghore-Peter 5, Snjolfur Steffansson 4, Ryder Kirsch 4, John Shaklin 2, Taylor Edwards 2, Tommy Donohue 2, Ryker Cisasrik 2. Totals: 28-31 (5-22) 13-18 74 points, 45 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Chadron State 27 26 ----53
Black Hills State 31 43 ----74
3-pointers: CSC--Sepeda 2, M. Jefferson 1, Roberson 1, B. Delimont 1, Buderus 1. BHSU--Whitley 2, Moussa 2, Cisse 1.