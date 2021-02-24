CSC teams struggle against Yellow Jackets

A dozen Yellow Jackets scored, led by Niki Van Wyk and Racquel Wientjes with 11 apiece. Wientjes, the team’s top scorer with a 21-point average, was just one of eight from the field, but made all eight of her free throws.

The win improved the Lady Jackets’ record to 12-5 for the season, tying them for fourth in the RMAC, and it was their 19th win in the last 20 games with the Eagles.

Point guard Jori Peters paced the Eagles with 10 points while center Tatum Peterson added nine and freshman Olivia Waufle eight.

Because the team had been socked by COVID cases, the Chadron State men had not played since they gave a terrific performance while downing the Yellow Jackets in the Chicoine Center 71-58 on Jan. 26.

In the interim, they were forced to cancel four games and the long layoff obviously took its toll. Neither team shot well in the first half. The Eagles were just 10 of 28 from the field and two of nine on 3-point shots, and Black Hills was 11 of 28 and 0-9 from downtown. That gave both teams 22 points from the field, but the Yellow Jackets were nine of 13 on free throws and CSC was five of five.