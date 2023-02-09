After playing six of their last seven games at home, the Chadron State College basketball teams will hit the road for the next four contests.

The traveling begins this weekend, when the Eagles visit New Mexico Highlands on Friday night and Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday night. The first of the double-headers will tip off at 5 p.m. and the second at 5.

The Chadron State men have won six games in a row to improve their overall record to 14-8 and their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference mark to 11-5. That puts them fifth in the RMAC standings with six conference games remaining.

The Highlands men are 9-13 for the season and 7-9 in the RMAC. Pueblo is 10-12 and 6-10. The Eagles defeated both when they visited Chadron in early December. CSC topped Pueblo 83-71 and beat Highlands 71-61.

Last weekend while on the road, the Cowboys were nipped by Regis 78-76, but won at Adams State 89-80. They are led by 6-5 Moses Dante, who is the second leading scorer in the conference with a 23.4 average while shooting 55.7% from the field.

The Colorado State men have lost their last four games—one of them 70-69 to Regis and another 68-65 at Fort Lewis, which is 19-2 for the season and 13-2 in the RMAC. The ThunderWolves don’t have anyone who is “shooting the lights out,” as they say, but four players are averaging in double figures, led by 6-foot sophomore Lian Ramiro at 13 points a game.

The Chadron State women can expect to meet a fired-up group of Highlands Cowgirls on Friday night. The Cowgirls were 7-0 and the Lady Eagles were 0-7 when they met in Chadron on Dec. 3, but CSC won that game 89-59.

The CSC women are now 4-18 overall and 4-14 in the conference. The Highlands women are 11-11 for the season and 5-11 in the RMAC after losing their last four league contests.

CSU-Pueblo took a 75-66 decision when it visited the Lady Eagles in December while meshing 15 of 33 shots from behind the arc. Charisse Fairley, a 5-11 super senior who formerly played at Fresno State, made seven of treys while tallying 32 points. Fairley has cooled off some since then, by still leads the ThunderWolves with a 12-point scoring average.

Chadron State’s leader, Shay Powers, scored 25 points against Pueblo and has continued to play extra well. She is averaging 17.4 points, tied for second highest in the RMAC, while shooting 56.4% from the field, good for third through 22 games this winter.

The Eagles also will visit Metro State and Colorado Mines Feb. 17 and 18 before concluding the regular-season schedule by hosting South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22 and 23.