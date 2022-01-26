CSC teams to visit Metro State

The Chadron State College basketball teams will wrap up the January portion of their schedules on Friday by playing an RMAC double-header at Metro State in Denver. The women’s game starting at 5 p.m. will tip off the action.

Both of the Metro State teams are deeply involved in the conference’s playoff pictures.

The women entered this week with a 12-4 season record and an 8-3 conference log. The men are 13-4 and 7-4. Both have lost just one game at home.

The Lady Road Runners’ leader is 6-foot senior Allie Navarette. She ranks sixth on the RMAC scoring list at 14.4 points a game and second in rebounding at 7.6. The team has won its last seven games. All three of their conference losses were in December against Westminster, Western Colorado and Colorado Christian.

The Metro men include 6-8 sophomore Laolu Oke, who is leading the RMAC in rebounding at a whopping 11.8 a game. He is also scoring at a 14.3-point clip, but the Road Runners’ top gun is Ra’Shawn Langston, a 6-3 senior guard, who is averaging 17.5 points

Another weapon for Coach Michael Bahl, once a star player at Colorado Mines, is 6-6 junior Tyrei Randall, who is averaging 12.2 points.

The Runners don’t win ‘em all. They recently lost to tall and talented Westminster 80-55 and to Colorado Springs 67-64.

After the trip to Denver, the Eagles will be at home Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5 against Colorado State-Pueblo and Adams State.

