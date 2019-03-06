There’s a lot going on in the life of Chadron State College junior Ashton Hallsted. This semester, she’s taking several rigorous human biology courses that she hopes will be the springboard to a career as a physical therapist, she tutors fellow students who also are majoring in the health professions and she’s one of NCAA Division II’s top 20-pound weight throwers.
Thank goodness, this week is spring break at CSC. Academics can be put on hold, meaning Hallsted can devote her full attention and energy to the weight throw Friday at the National Indoor Track and Field Meet at Pittsburg, Kan.
She’s excited. As a fourth-generation Chadron State student on both sides of her family, she says she has a great morale-support group, appreciates the physical support she receives from CSC coaches and a special friend and mentor, Mel Herl, and is looking forward to the competition.
Her goal is simple: “I want to get on the podium.”
That means she hopes to place among the top eight in her pet event and earn first-team All-American honors.
She didn’t miss that by much last year. Her throw of 59-11 ¼ was 11th, earning a Second-Team All-American citation that goes to those placing from 9th through 12th in each of the 17 events.
The fact that she’s thrown the weight farther than last year’s best at six meets this winter gives her confidence that her goal is achievable. Even the National Championship’s gold medal appears to also be within her reach.
Hallsted’s current season- and career-best of 64-8 ½ ranks fifth among the 16 weight throwers who will be competing Friday. Her second-best mark of 64-6 ½ at the RMAC Indoor Championships on Feb 22 won that gold medal by more than 10 feet.
In short, she’s developed into an awesome weight thrower who also has a 3.8 grade point average after five semesters at CSC.
A 2016 graduate of Natrona County High in Casper, Hallsted had never seen the implement she now loves to throw or the hammer that is the outdoor companion when she enrolled at Chadron State.
She had played on state championship and state runner-up basketball teams in high school and wrapped up her prep athletic career by placing second in the shot put and third in the discus at the Wyoming State Track and Field Meet.
Her state meet marks of 39-11 ¾ and 121-10 drew the attention of Brad Gamble, the CSC coach at the time and she accepted his scholarship offer, even though she was already well aware of her family’s heritage with the college. After all, she had great-grandparents who had attended Chadron State in the 1930s and ’40s.
One of the latter, Joe Chasteen of Cheyenne, who at age 93 is still going strong and remains one of her primary cheerleaders. (See accompanying story.)
While Hallsted still throws the shot and the discus for the Eagles, the weight and the hammer have become her favorites. She wasn’t an instant success in either of the latter events. She clearly remembers fouling on all three of her weight throws at the RMAC Indoor Meet when she was a freshman. She finished 14th in the hammer at the outdoor meet that year.
She’s come a long ways the past two years. Last season, she placed second in the weight throw at the conference showdown with a then-career-best of 60-5 ¼ and then earned the second-team All-American nod at the national meet.
She also was the runner-up in the hammer throw at the 2018 RMAC Outdoor Meet, finishing just seven inches shy of the winning mark posted by senior teammate Ashlyn Hanson, while also placing fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Even though she was just a sophomore, she qualified for the National Outdoor Championships in both the hammer and the discus last May.
This year’s favorite in the weight throw is probably Katie Monk of the University of Indianapolis, who has a Division II best of 67-5 ½ and has six more throws of at least 65-4. Monk’s teammate, Hilary Paxson, is second on the list at 66-8 ½, third belongs to Natalie Helenthal of Ashland University in Ohio at 65-2 ¾, fourth is an athlete with a memorable name, Sunflower Green of Millersville in Pennsylvania, at 64-10 ½ and fifth is Hallsted’s 64-8 ½.
There’s just one more qualifier who had a mark exceeding 61 feet. She’s Bobbie Goodwin of Grand Valley State in Michigan.
The way Hallsted looks at it, any of the top six could win the gold medal. Helenthal placed third and Monk ninth a year ago, just two spots and two places ahead of Hallsted.
“It probably just depends on who’s ‘really on’ that day,” she said. “You can’t get too uptight. I listen to music, try to stay cool and see what happens. I try to visualize what I’m going to do before I walk into the ring. I’m happy with my improvement this year and plan to keep it going.”
Besides her family members, Hallsted give three people special mention for the improvement she’s made.
One is CSC Head Coach Riley Northrup for his encouragement, even though he doesn’t get very involved in tutoring weight throwers.
Another is CSC Strength and Conditioning Coach E.J. Kreis. She calls him “incredible” and notes that she’s increased her bench press by 40 pounds, her squat by 100 pounds and her hang and clean by 140 pounds the last two years while working under his tutelage.
The third is the aforementioned Mel Herl, a six-time All-American thrower for the Eagles as well as an Academic All-American. She owns the RMAC weight throw record indoors and the RMAC shot put, discus and hammer throw records outdoors.
“Mel is so awesome,” Hallsted notes. “We clicked the first time we met when I was a freshman and she’s been working with me ever since. She’s my best friend and helps me out like crazy.”
A CSC honor grad when she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at CSC, Herl is now living in her hometown of Eaton, Colo., and is a strength coach at a recreation center in nearby Windsor.
With the aid of modern technology, the two keep in touch almost daily. When she’s working out, Hallsted uses her smart phone to record her practice throws and sends the results through the air waves to Herl.
“She analyzes my throws and gets back to me about what she’s seen both good and bad,” she’s fantastic. I appreciate her so much,” Hallsted said.
Just as she was at the RMAC Championships, Herl will be helping coach Hallsted at the National Championships. She and Ashton’s mother, Angie, a CPA in Casper, were planning to meet on Tuesday and travel together to Pittsburg, located in southeastern Kansas, for the meet.