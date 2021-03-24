CSC to open spring football drills

The Chadron State College football team will launch its spring practice on Sunday with nearly 90 players being involved.

The roster includes nearly everyone who played in the Eagles’ four games last fall when the schedule was abbreviated because of COVID-19. Also on campus this spring after remaining home last fall are tailback Elijah Myles, who rushed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019, and promising tight end Riley Schliep.

As noted earlier this month, the Eagles are slated to scrimmage the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on April 10 and host Wayne State in a scrimmage on April 24 to wrap up the spring schedule.

Offensive coordinator Micah Smith said the Eagles will practice several times next week, but won’s bump heads the following weekend when Easter is being observed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0