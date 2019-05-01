Sophomore long jumper Isaac Grimes scored 10 of the Chadron State College men's team points, and senior heptathlete Chasidy Horton logged 8 of 11 for the women, as the Eagles competed on day two of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Rapid City on Saturday.
As expected, Grimes leapt past the field of 23 contenders at the meet, hosted by South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. He put up a mark of 7.57 meters, which was his best of three jumps that would have won gold out of six total.
Teammate Javan Lanier, a junior, went 7.10 meters to earn the bronze medal and six of the remaining seven team points for the men.
On the women's side, Horton won the heptathlon javelin throw, finished second in the long jump portion, and had a new career best 800 meter run to capture second overall in her multi-event with a new career high score of 4,564 points. Her score gives her a provisional NCAA mark, which would rank in the low 30s nationally, prior to this weekend.
Sophomore Julianne Thomsen notched two points for her team with a seventh place heptathlon finish, scoring a personal best 4,050.
Alyse Henry added one point in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, finishing in eighth with a time of 11:42.30. Sophomore Madi Watson was just behind her at 11:59.04.
Senior Gregg Peterson, who withdrew from the decathlon after a hamstring issue in the 100 meters Friday, came back to compete in the standalone javelin throw event, where he was able to snag one point for the Eagles after a throw of 45.64 meters and an eighth place finish.
In preliminaries, several Eagles qualified for finals races on Saturday.
For the women, Celeste Cardona was the lone contestant to advance to a final running the 400 meter hurdles in 1:05.26. It was the sixth-best qualifying time in the field.
Lanier went fast in the men's 100 meter prelim, clocking 10.86 seconds to qualify third in Sunday's final. Freshman Brodie Roden also qualified with a sixth-best 10.90 seconds.
Roden also went into the 200 meter finals on Sunday, recording the fourth-best qualifying time of 22.18 seconds.
Finally the 4x100 meter team of Brendinh Sayaloune, Brock Voth, Roden, and Lanier went around the track in 42.46 seconds, qualifying seventh.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday, CSC got two more podium finishes. Junior Allee Williamson finished third in the women's high jump by going 1.60 meters (5-03.00), while freshman Roden went third in the men's 200 meters in 21.85 seconds.
Williamson returned in 2019 as a Second Team All-RMAC performer in the high jump at the 2018 meet, when she had her career best jump of 1.63 meters to place fourth. She had not gone over 1.55 meters this season, but was successful at that height on her second attempt on Sunday. At the fourth progression, 1.60 meters was the mark to hit, and Williamson was one of only three to sail over the bar in her first attempt.
Two others also hit 1.60, but Williamson's efficiency at that height broke the tie for third after a pair of jumpers went over 1.63 on their third and final attempts.
Williamson also ran the 100 meter preliminary on Saturday in 12.67 seconds, which was 19th of 24 runners.
Roden had two opportunities earlier in the day to score a medal, first in the 4x100 meter relay and later in the 100 meter dash. The CSC relay finished seventh after two of its members came up injured, and Roden finished fifth in the 100 to miss the podium. However, he raced out to a third-place finals bid knocking one-third of a second off his prelim time, which was fourth-best.
The new career best for Roden was .05 second faster than his 21.90 from two weeks earlier in Golden, Colorado, and .09 second better than his Wyoming state title-winning run one year ago.
The Chadron State women's 4x400 relay, comprised of Christina Frick, Horton, Thomsen, and Cardona, battled with Western Colorado for the third spot, but settled for fourth in 3:58.63.
Other women who scored team points included Michelle Carbajal, who was sixth in the triple jump at 11.26 meters (36-11.50), and Cardona, at eighth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.34.
In addition to the relay and Roden's two sprints, three other CSC men helped the cause.
Lanier was seventh in 10.98 in the 100 meters, and freshmen Voth and Joss Linse both scored in the triple jump. Voth the indoor champion in the triple, jumped 14.07 meters (46-02.00) to take fourth with his longest leap of the outdoor season. Linse, the indoor runner-up, went 13.68 meters (44-10.75) for sixth outdoors.
The Chadron State women were 10th in the team standings with 26 points, while the men finished eighth with 39 points.
The overall team champions were the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, with 161 points for the women, and Colorado School of Mines men, with 162.5.