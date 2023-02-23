About 30 Chadron State College track and field athletes have qualified for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships that will take place Friday and Saturday at Adams State in Alamosa, Colo.

CSC Coach Seth Mischke said Monday afternoon that he anticipated about 15 men and the same number of women would compete, although not everything was set in stone. The athletes with the top 18 marks in each event qualify, but some changes usually occur because of injuries and decisions to concentrate on one or two events and skip others.

Mischke said his greatest concern was making sure the Eagles got to the meet ahead of the blizzard that is predicted to arrive with force on Wednesday. He said arrangements were being made to hopefully leave Chadron before the storm arrives.

With Kyla Sawvell and Daniel Reynolds leading the way, the weight throw and shot put are expected to the Eagles’ strongest events, but the team has other capable and proven performers.

For instance, Osvaldo Cano placed second and Greg Logsdon was fifth in the 400 meters at last year’s meet, which was at Western Colorado at Gunnison. In addition, Cano, his twin, Osiel, along with Logsdon and Logan Peila will team up again after placing third in the 4x400 relay a year ago.

The high jump was another strong event for CSC at the RMAC Meet last winter. Jourdaine Cerenil placed third for the Lady Eagles and Hector Ortega was fourth and Alec Penfield seventh for the men last year. All three will be competing again.

Creighton Trembly has one of the top times in the 60-meter hurdles and Harley Rhoades placed in both the heptathlon indoors and the decathlon outdoors at the 2022 meets.

Both Sawvell and Reynolds were among the Eagles who continued to excel at the Stinger Open Meet hosted by Black Hills State on Saturday. Both won their two pet events with room to spare and appear to be reaching their peaks at the right time.’ Their consistency also has been impressive.

Sawvell hurled the 20-pound weight 65 feet, 4 inches, her second-best mark of the season and more than three feet farther than her winning throw a year ago. She also matched her season-best of 47-7 in the shot put.

While competing for Black Hills State prior to transferring to CSC last fall to enroll in a graduate program that was unavailable at Spearfish, the Wall, S.D., native was a 10-time RMAC champion. She has won both the shot and the weight throw at the conference indoor meets each of the last three years.

As a sophomore last year, Reynolds not only won the weight throw the RMAC Meet, but he hit 64-11 ½ to break the conference record that dated back to 2001 by nearly a foot. So far this year, he’s added more than two feet to that mark and leads the conference throwers by about five feet.

The Granby, Colo., product also had a career-best of 54-11 ½ in shot put at Black Hills State on Saturday and now has the fourth best mark in that event entering the RMAC showdown,

Other CSC event winners at the Stinger Invite were Logan Moravec of Gering in the 800 (1:57.24), Emory Yoosook of Casper in the long jump (22-2 ½), Penfield in the high jump (6-2 ¾) and Megan Baloun of Rapid City both the long and high jumps. Baloun’s 16-7 ½ long jump is a season best.

The Eagles’ placewinners at the Stinger Invitational:

CSC Men’s Results

200—2, Harley Rhoades, 23.01.

400—3, Osiel Cano, 53.04.

800—1 Logan Moravec, 1:57.24; 4, Cameryn Spence, 2:01.41.

Mile—4, Garrett Avery, 4:27.79; 5, Nate Mann, 4:33.50.

60 hurdles—2, Harley Rhoades, 9.14.

Shot put—1, Dan Reynolds, 54-11 ½; 2, Parker Gonser, 50-3 ½; 5, Reid Spady., 44-4 ¼.

Weight throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 67-1 ½; 3, Parker Gonser, 54-2 ½; 4, Christopher Jennings, 52-9 ½.

Long jump—1, Emory Yoosook, 21-9 ½; 6, Harley Rhoades, 19-10 ¾.

High jump—1, Alec Penfield, 6-2 ¾; 3, James Brenner, 6- ¾.

CSC’s Women’s Results

200—3, Caydince Groth, 26.82; 4, Shantae Morgan, 27.35.

400—2, Caydince Groth, 1:01.0.

800—2, Lexi Rule, 2:29.43.

Mile—3, Alissa Wieman, 5:30.06.

3000—2, Lydia Peters, 12:40.18; 3, Josie Diffendaffer, 13:33.74.

Shot put—1, Kyla Sawvell, 47-7.

Weight throw—1, Kyla Sawvell, 65-4; 2, Courtney Smith, 56-3 ¼; 6, Madyson Schliep, 49-1 ½.

Long jump—1, Megan Baloun, 16-7 ¼; 2, Allison Brummell, 15-11 ½; 3, Devyn Thornton, 15-5 ½.

Triple jump—4, Emily Mason, 32-7 3.4.

High jump—1, Megan Baloun, 5-2 ¼; 2, Allison Brummel, 4-10 ¼.

Pole vault—2 tie, Kristie Hill, 10-2.