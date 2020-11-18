CSC track sets intrasquad meet for Saturday

The Chadron State College track and field teams will have an intrasquad meet starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. Coach Riley Northrup said the teams will be divided as evenly as possible, and he thinks the competition will be outstanding.

Because of the COVID-19 issue, only the parents of the athletes will be allowed to attend.

There are 27 women and 37 men on the rosters. Eleven of the women and 18 of the men also were on the teams a year ago. The remainder of them are freshmen.

Nearly everyone who was on last year’s teams have returned, and Northrup is excited about the potential of the freshman class.

All of the field events will take place Saturday. The running events will include the 60-meter dashes and hurdles, 300 meters, mile, 600 and 800 meter races for the multi-events participants and a mixed 4x1lap relay.

The 2020 schedule ended with the RMAC Indoor Meet in late February. Two men, sophomore Brodie Roden in the 200 and freshman Naishaun Jernigan in the triple jump, qualified for the NCAA II National Indoor Meet in Birmingham, Ala., and made the trip there. However, the meet was cancelled because of the virus, which was just emerging.