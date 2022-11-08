CSC volleyball also falls on last play

Much like the football game earlier in the afternoon, the Chadron State volleyball team lost on what was the final play of its match against Black Hills State Saturday evening.

The Eagles had match point three times in the fifth set, but Black Hills kept competing and finally won 17-15.

CSC had jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the finale, went up by 9-3, but the Yellow Jackets knotted count at 12 and didn’t allow the Eagles to break their long losing streak.

In the earlier action, Black Hills won the first and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-18, while the Eagles prevailed in the second and third 25-18, 25-15.

Among the Yellow Jackets’ leaders were daughters of former CSC athletes. Madison Hoopman, a 5-8 senior whose father, Justin, is in the Eagles’ Hall of Fame as wrestler, had 21 kills and just three hitting errors for a sparking .514 percentage. Libero Haedyn Rhoades, came up with 33 digs. Rhoades father, Jay, was a record-setting wide receiver and her mother, Angela, was a volleyball all-star. Both also are CSC Hall of Famers.

Freshman Mayson Fago paced CSC in hitting with 18 kills and three miscues in 39 swats for a .385%. Bella Adams added eight kills and Allie Ferguson seven while also hitting efficiently. Digging was shared activity for the Eagles. Rylee Geiman had 14, Alexia Hurtado 13 and Abby Schaefer 12.

South Dakota Mines also toppled the Eagles in five sets on Friday night. CSC won the first and third sets 25-20, 25-17, but the Lady Rockers won the others 25-15, 25-18 and 15-8.

Aiyana Fujiyama had 10 kills and just two hitting errors and six assisted blocks while pacing the Eagles at the net. Paisley Gibson and Jacey Koethe each had 17 kills for the visitors.

Chadron State defeated both of the South Dakota teams on their home courts in late September, but didn’t continue that success in October or November. The Eagles finish 7-20 overall and 5-13 in the RMAC.

Mines winds up 11-15 and 8-10 and Black Hills at 5-21 and 4-14.