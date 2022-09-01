CSC volleyball at home for classic this weekend

The Chadron State College volleyball team will host a four-team classic this weekend in the Choicoine Center after winning its season-opening match over the University of Mary, but losing the next three during a classic at Montana State-Billings last weekend.

The Eagles will play three times this weekend. They’ll meet Minot State of North Dakota at 7 p.m. Friday, take on Montana State-Billings at 11 a.m. Saturday and play the University of Sioux Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday,

The Chadron State team also will play three more times at home the following week—meeting Wayne State at on Monday, Sept. 5, Adams State on Friday, Sept. 9 and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday the 10th. All three will begin at 6 p.m.

The Eagles’ won over the Mary Marauders in four sets on Friday, despite being overwhelmed 25-11 in the opener. CSC won the next three contests 26-24, 25-18, 25-17. Junior Lexi Hurtado of Aurora, Colo., and sophomore Aiyana Fujiyama of Wahiawa, Hawaii, each had 10 kills to lead the way. True freshman Bella Adams of Pueblo, Colo., helped by making four blocks.

CSC and Mary also met in their opening match during a classic played at Colorado State-Pueblo a year ago, with Mary winning in five sets by a 16-14 score.

Chadron State also got off to a good start against Saint Martin’s of Washington State, winning the first set 25-23 on Friday at Billings, but the Saints won the next three 25-15, 25-13, 27-25. Hurtado had 12 kills to pace both teams. Senior Breshawna Kelly of Casper had 17 assists for the Eagles.

On Saturday, Minnesota State-Moorhead swept the Eagles 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 in the first match. CSC did not hit better than 10% in any of the three sets. The Dragons’ junior hitter Bridget Witzmann led her team with 14 kills and a .355 hitting percentage.

Things were much closer against classic host Montana State-Billings, but the Yellowjackets prevailed 28-26, 25-23, 25-23. Fujiyama’s eight kills and two block assists led CSC at the net.

Coach Jennifer Stadler said the Eagles struggled to get anything going against Moorhead. They played much better against Billings, but, in her words, “need to work on finishing the set when we’re up and not allowing late runs.”