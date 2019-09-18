The Chadron State College volleyball team, which will open its RMAC schedule at home this weekend, improved its record to 6-2 last weekend while winning three of four matches at the Fort Hays State Fall Classic.
The Eagles swept past the Fort Hays State Tigers, just as they had done a week earlier when the Kansas team played in the classic that Chadron State hosted. CSC won the first two sets Friday by identical 25-19 scores and took the third set 25-23.
Coach Jennifer Statler’s team then downed the Newman Jets, another Kansas team, 25-13, 27-25, 22-25 and 25-14, later Friday.
CSC leaders Friday included freshman Rylee Greiman with 21 kills and sophomore Aracely Hernandez with 19, including 14 against Newman. Another soph, Chandler Hageman, was credited with eight blocks versus Fort Hays and seven kills in each match.
Senior libero Ashton Burditt finished with 34 digs.
Northwestern Oklahoma State toppled the Eagles 25-16, 27-25, 23-25 and 25-18 on Saturday morning, but CSC rebounded to sweep Southern Arkansas 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in the finale.
The Eagles’ third set win over Northwestern didn’t come easily. CSC led 23-17 before the Oklahoma team knotted the score. However, kills by Hageman and Shelby Schouten wrapped up the verdict. Both finished with eight kills in the match and Hageman had just one hitting miscue.
You have free articles remaining.
Ten service errors were a CSC detriment.
Southern Arkansas committed 22 hitting errors and the Eagles had seven service aces for telling factors in that match. Schouten and Timmi Keisel each had seven kills and only one hitting error to lead the CSC attack. Hageman had four blocks to give her a team-best 27 for the season.
Keisel is the team’s most efficient hitter with 37 kills and just 12 errors and a .301 hitting percentage.
Schouten and Greiman each have 62 kills to lead that statistic.
The Eagles will host Adams State on Friday night and Fort Lewis on Saturday night as league play begins the Chicoine Center. Both matches will start at 6.
Like the Eagles, both visiting teams have played in a pair of classics. Adams State is 3-6 and Fort Lewis is 4-5. One of the Skyhawks’ wins was over Northwestern Oklahoma. Both have defeated Western New Mexico and Texas A&M International and both have lost to West Texas A&M, Angelo State and Washburn.