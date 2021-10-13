CSC volleyball gets homecoming win

The Chadron State College volleyball team made the final homecoming event special Saturday night, rallying to defeat Adams State during a match in the Chicoine Center.

The visiting Grizzlies overwhelmed the Eagles in both the first and fourth sets by lop-sided 25-14 scores. But the hosts squeezed out 25-23 victories in the second and third sets, necessitating the showdown.

The Grizzlies had a 13-11 lead, but with its backs to the wall, Coach Jennifer Stadler’s team got the final punch. The Eagles tallied four straight points, all on kills, and won the set 15-13 and the match.

“It was a total team effort,” Stadler said. “The players really battled, didn’t give up and stayed aggressive. I’m proud of how they believed in themselves.”

The good-sized crowd also seemed proud of how the Eagles, who have found victories illusive, pulled the match out of the fire.

Sophomore Olivia Moten-Schell had the first and last of the four monumental kills. Junior Kaydren Quest had the second and senior Alli Kresel, who has played sparingly at times, put down the third. Junior Shawna Kelly had three of the late assists and Audrey Bennett the other one.