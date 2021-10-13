 Skip to main content
CSC volleyball gets homecoming win

vb

The Eagles’ Audrey Bennett, also a setter who had 21 assists, gets a solo block during Friday night match against New Mexico Highlands. She’s a freshman from Lenexa, Kan.  She also had three assisted blocks.

 Con Marshall

The Chadron State College volleyball team made the final homecoming event special Saturday night, rallying to defeat Adams State during a match in the Chicoine Center.

The visiting Grizzlies overwhelmed the Eagles in both the first and fourth sets by lop-sided 25-14 scores. But the hosts squeezed out 25-23 victories in the second and third sets, necessitating the showdown.

The Grizzlies had a 13-11 lead, but with its backs to the wall, Coach Jennifer Stadler’s team got the final punch. The Eagles tallied four straight points, all on kills, and won the set 15-13 and the match.

“It was a total team effort,” Stadler said. “The players really battled, didn’t give up and stayed aggressive. I’m proud of how they believed in themselves.”

The good-sized crowd also seemed proud of how the Eagles, who have found victories illusive, pulled the match out of the fire.

Sophomore Olivia Moten-Schell had the first and last of the four monumental kills. Junior Kaydren Quest had the second and senior Alli Kresel, who has played sparingly at times, put down the third. Junior Shawna Kelly had three of the late assists and Audrey Bennett the other one.

Morton-Schell had 17 kills and freshmen Amber Harvey and Aiyana Fujiyana 14 and 13, respectively. The totals were season highs for Morton-Schell and Fujiyana. Bennett, a freshman, had a match-high 29 assists, two more than Kelly, and also had four ace serves. Junior Rylee Greiman, came up with a match-high 29 digs.

Adams State’s Riley Rabedeaux pounded 15 kills and had just two hitting miscues. Setter Soliel Gandara handed out 44 assists.

The Eagles didn’t fare as well Friday night, when New Mexico Highlands won three of four sets. The Cowgirls won the first and third encounters 26-24, 25-23 and took the fourth 25-14. Chadron State won the second set, also by 25-14.

Morton-Schell had a match-high 14 kills and only three hitting errors. Greiman led in digs with 19.

The Eagles, now 4-11 overall and 2-6 in the RMAC, will meet Metro State and Colorado Christian in the Denver metroplex this weekend.

