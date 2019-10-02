After jumping out to a sparkling 8-2 record this fall, the Chadron State College volleyball team will be striving to get back on the winning track this weekend when it hosts Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa, respectively, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action in the Chicoine Center. Both matches will start at 6 p.m.
The Eagles saw their record drop to 8-4 last weekend while playing Colorado Christian and Regis in the Denver area. Both opponents won in three sets.
CSC got off to good starts in all three sets at Colorado Christian, taking leads of 5-1, 4-2 and 4-2. The scores were knotted at 16 in the first set, 19 in the second and 23 in the third before the Cougars took charge
The hosts won each of the first two sets 25-20 and edged CSC 25-23 in the third.
Freshman Rylee Greiman led the Eagles with 11 kills. Sophomore Aracely Hernandez was next with eight.
Regis boosted its record to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the RMAC by stopping the Eagles 25-10, 25-19 25-22. The Rangers finished with 48 kills and the Eagles with 25. Regis hit .271 and CSC just .071.
The Rangers’ Isabelle Gosar and Caitlyn Burroway each had 11 kills and combined for only five hitting infractions. Regis also was credited with 24 assisted blocks and the Eagles just eight.
Western Colorado will bring a 7-6 season record and a 3-2 conference mark to Chadron. The Mountaineers have defeated Colorado State-Pueblo, New Mexico Highlands and Westminster and lost to Colorado Mesa and Dixie State in RMAC action. A freshman, 5-8 Jordyn Todd, leads Western in kills with 149. She’s also has a team-best 14 ace serves.
Colorado Mesa is a perennial power in the RMAC. Coach Dave Fleming has taken his team to seven NCAA II National Tournaments and began this season with a 268-148 record in 14 years at the school.
So far this season, the Mavericks are 8-5 altogether and 4-1 in the conference. Pueblo owns the RMAC triumph.
Junior Kasie Gilfert paces the Mavericks with 188 kills and a remarkable .428 attack percentage so far this fall. Senior Camille Smith is next with 115 kills and a .360 hitting figure. Both are six-footers.