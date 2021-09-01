CSC volleyball team hoping to make some waves

“After what happened last year, when we practiced a lot but weren’t able to play as much as we had hoped, the players are hungry and want to make the most of this season,” Stadler said.

Four RMAC teams are among the top 25 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Colorado Mesa, which is ranked 10th nationally, is the favorite on the RMAC coaches’ poll after going 11-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall this spring.

Metro State is second in the conference poll and 11th nationally. Colorado Mines and Regis round out the top four in the RMAC vote. Stadler said it may be to the Eagles’ advantage that they won’t play any of the “Big 4” until mid-October.

Each of the teams the Eagles will encounter in Pueblo this weekend also struggled with COVID.

According to the teams’ websites, the first opponent Friday, the Mary University Marauders from Bismarck, N.D., played just two matches this spring, going 2-2, and the second foe, Minnesota-Crookston, was 0-1.