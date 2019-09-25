The Chadron State College volleyball team continued to build on its promising start last weekend, defeating Adams State and Fort Lewis while opening Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at home.
The Eagles are now 8-2 for the first time since 2003, when they finished with a 17-11 record. That was the last time the program ended the season with a winning record. Their eight wins this month matches last year’s total.
“We showed a lot of heart as a team this weekend,” first-year coach Jennifer Stadler said Saturday night. “I feel like we are continuing to improve each day. Even when we were down in points, the girls kept their heads up and played with a lot of confidence.”
The win over Adams State was CSC’s first since 2006. The scores were 25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17.
The Eagles trailed 11-14 in the opening set, before a 14-7 run fueled the victory. CSC never trailed in set two. Adams State never trailed in the third set, but after breaking a 2-2 tie, Chadron State won the final set with room to spare.
Freshman Rylee Greiman paced the Eagles with 15 kills to go with 20 digs. Chandler Hageman added 12 kills and three blocks. Senior Shelby Schouten had nine kills and only one hitting error.
Another freshman, setter Tory Strickbine had 41 assists, the most of her young career. Libero Ashton Burditt led with 27 digs.
Hannah Goddard posted 18 kills for the Grizzlies, who are 4-7 after also losing to Metro State in Denver on Saturday night.
The Eagles swept Fort Lewis on Saturday night, taking hard-fought 28-26 decisions in the first two sets win winning the third 25-21.
You have free articles remaining.
Stadler called the Skyhawks a “scrappy, aggressive team,” and also praised the Eagles for battling and remaining aggressive.
All the Eagles had at least twice as many kills as hitting miscues, adding up to a 52-12 margin overall and a .247 hitting percentage. Schouten had 12 kills, both Greiman and Hageman 11, and the three combined for only six errors.
Burditt, the senior from Spearfish, set the school record for digs in a 3-set match with 32. Last season, she set the CSC record for digs in a 5-set match. Greiman added 17 and Karli Noble and Strickbine 12 apiece.
Strickbine continued her successful setting with 40. Katie Thoeny contributed five serving aces.
Fort Lewis’s Bailey Longacre, a 6-1 senior, was a force. She had 18 kills and only two hitting infractions in 31 attempts for a lofty .516 percentage.
The Eagles play at Colorado Christian at 7 p.m. Friday and Regis at 3 p.m. this weekend. Those two teams were to meet Tuesday evening.
Colorado Christian began the week with a 4-6 record while Regis was 8-2. Both Colorado Springs and Colorado Mines defeated the Cougars while Regis beat those team during RMAC openers last weekend.
Regis’s only losses have been to No. 10 nationally-ranked Concordia-St. Paul and No. 5 ranked Lewis College of Romeoville, Ill. The Rangers won all four of their matches during a classic in Anchorage to open the season.