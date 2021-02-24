CSC volleyball team wins set vs. Mesa

Colorado Mesa, the No. 5 ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, downed Chadron State three sets to one Sunday in the Chicoine Center with a good-size crowd of appreciative fans looking on.

To their credit, the Eagles put up a good challenge. They pushed the Mavericks to the hilt in the opener before losing 25-22 and won the second set 25-20. The visitors won the succeeding sets 25-17, 25-21.

Offensively, the Eagles were led by sophomore Rylee Greiman of Windsor, Colo., with 11 kills and just three hitting errors for a solid .242 percentage. Senior Chandler Hageman of Chadron added seven kills and hit .250 while also being credited with four unassisted and four assisted blocks to help the Eagles have a 13-9 advantage in total blocks.

Libero Karli Noble of Cheyenne paced the defense with 17 digs, one more than sophomore Alexia Hurtado of Aurora, Colo., who also dealt three ace serves.

Each team had six services aces, but the visitors made eight service errors, three more than the Eagles.

Senior Maddi Foutz had 13 kills to lead Mesa, but she also had a nine hitting errors. Meanwhile, freshmen Sierra Hunt and Gabrielle Vogt each had a dozen kills and combined for only seven miscues.

Next up for the Eagles are the Regis Rangers on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Chicoine Center. The Rangers are No. 20 in the coaches Poll.

