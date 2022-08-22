CSC volleyball to open in Montana

Chadron State College volleyball will open its 2022 season this weekend by playing in a classic at Montana State-Billings. The Eagles will play the Mary Marauders from Bismarck and Saint Martin’s from Lacey, Wash., on Friday and Minnesota State- Moorhead and the host Yellowjackets on Saturday.

The Chadron State team includes four seniors.

Breshawna Kelly of Casper, Wyo., and Devyn Volz of Parker, Colo., have shared much of the playing time at setter since transferring from Wyoming community colleges. They should provide good leadership, Coach Jennifer Stadler said.

Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard, Neb., a 6-footer, began a promising 2021 season that was cut short by an injury. She returns to the middle hitter position, where she led the team with 0.86 blocks per set through 14 matches last fall.

The other senior is Abby Schaefer, a defensive specialist from Greeley, Colo., who has played 19 matches with the Eagles.

Junior Rylee Greiman will captain the team after playing in all 91 sets last year. The 5-6 all-around athlete from Windsor, Colo., has lined up in the back row at times and also has gone on the attack during her four years at CSC. Last season, in a five-set home win over Westminster, she recorded 12 kills and 29 digs.

Aiyana Fujiyama of Wahiawa, Hawaii, also played in every set last year when she was a freshman. She led the team with a .255 hitting percentage and also had a team-high 74 total blocks.

All told, the Eagles have 20 names on the roster, nine of whom played last fall. The returnees include Chadron natives Allie Ferguson and Carstyn Hageman, both juniors.

The Eagles finished 5-20 last season while none of their opponents this weekend were world-beaters. Ironically, Chadron State and Mary also opened last season by playing each other in a classic at Pueblo. Mary finally won on the strength of a 16-14 score in the final set. The Marauders finished their schedule 6-23. They have no seniors on this year’s roster.

Neither does Saint Martin’s, which won its first five matches last fall, but just five of the next 23 to wind up 10-18.

Known as the Buffalo Wild Wings, Moorhead has two seniors after going 5-23 a year ago. Montana State-Billings was 12-16 last year. CSC and the Yellowjackets also will tangle in the Chicoine Center of Saturday, Sept. 3 when the Eagles stage a classic that weekend that also will include Minot State and the University of Sioux Falls.

CSC also will be at home three times the following week to host Wayne State on Sept. 5, Adams State on the 9th and New Mexico Highlands on the 10th.

Coach Stadler says she’s excited to get the season going. She said the players seem to have lots of energy and a good chemistry.