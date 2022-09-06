CSC volleyball wins once during home classic

Led by 13 kills and only two hitting errors by freshman middle hitter Bella Adams, the Chadron State College volleyball team won its opening match last weekend during the classic it hosted.

The victory was over Minot State of North Dakota by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-13, 26-24. Adams had 23 total attempts with her spikes and finished with a match-high .478 hitting percentage. She’s a graduate of Pueblo West in Colorado.

Lexi Hurtado, a junior from Rangeview High in Aurora, Colo., also hit well for the Eagles. She had 31 attempts, scored points on nine of them and had just one hitting miscue. Her ace serve in the fourth and final set clinched the Eagles’ triumph.

Another junior, Rylee Greiman of Windsor, Colo., helped put the match in the victory column with eight kills in 18 shots that included three hitting miscues, but a respectable .278 hitting figure. She also had three ace serves. Chadron product Allie Ferguson had four aces when it was her turn to serve.

The Eagles didn’t fare as well in the ensuing sets during their first home appearance. They won the first set vs. Montana State-Billings 25-18, but the Yellowjackets won the second 25-13 and then squeezed past the hosts 25-23, 25-22 in the next two.

Sophomore Aiyana Fujiyama from Hawaii paced the Eagles in this encounter with eight kills and one hitting infraction in 19 hits for a .368 mark. The Montana team had three players post double figures in kills. Jahsita Fa’ali’i, a Californian, had the most kills with 14, but also was charged with eight hitting errors.

Two Jackets, both more than 6-feet tall, were more efficient. Paiten Langston of West Jordan, Utah, had a dozen kills and just three infractions in 22 attempts for a .409 hitting percentage. And, Lily Gentz, a freshman from Arizona, had 13 kills and four miscues in 30 tries for a .300 figure.

Libero Abby Schaefer paced the Eagles in the back row with 26 digs.

In the final match, Sioux Falls was the winner 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 for a sweep. The Cougars had a potent freshman on its roster. Sadie Voss, a 5-10 native of Lakefield, Minn., had 19 kills and just four miscues in 30 attempts for a remarkable .500 hitting percentage.

Adams was again Chadron State leader with seven kills and just one error in 16 hits for a team-best .375 mark. Sophomore Mayson Fago of Evans, Colo., hit .174 with six kills and two mistake in 23 attempts, but no one else for CSC was effective.

The Eagles will open their RMAC schedule at home this weekend. They will host Adams State on Friday night and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night. Both matches will begin at 6 o’clock.