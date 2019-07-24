The Chadron State College women's track and field team tied for 28th in NCAA Division II with a 3.46 cumulative team grade point average as of the end of the spring semester, qualifying the Eagles for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team award, the coaches association announced Monday.
The award, which went to a total of 130 women's track and field programs, is for teams with a 3.00 cumulative team GPA or higher.
CSC tied with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs for the highest average in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
In addition to the team award, USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual honors went to Ashton Hallsted of the women's team, as well as Gregg Peterson and Brock Voth for the men's. Individual awards went to student-athletes with a 3.25 cumulative GPA, who also qualified either automatically or provisionally for either of the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships.
The women's national place finish in the All-Academic release matched their highest since 2007, when the organization began publishing cumulative GPAs for every program. Only in 2017 did the program produce a higher team GPA.
In 2011, the CSC men's team had the distinction of being named the USTFCCCA Indoor Scholar Program of the Year after finishing ninth at the national indoor meet with a 3.12 team GPA.
Grand Valley State was the 2019 Men's Scholar Program of the Year for both indoor and outdoor track and field. The women's awards went to Adams State for indoor and Lincoln University for outdoor.