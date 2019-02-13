Playing on the road has not worked out well for the Chadron State College women’s basketball team this winter. After losing at home to Colorado-Colorado Springs by only 66-64 two weeks ago and surprising Colorado School of Mines 76-73 the next night, those teams breezed past the Eagles in their gyms last weekend.
Mines won 81-52 in Golden on Friday night and Colorado Springs prevailed 80-45 the next night.
Both of last weekend’s games were decided early. The Orediggers had a 39-24 halftime lead and the Mountain Lions, bolstered by a 25-8 margin in the first quarter, were ahead 38-20 at intermission.
Colorado Mines cashed in on the Eagles’ 27 turnovers, converting them into 37 points while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.
Four Orediggers scored in double digits, led by freshman standout Danali Pinto with 16 points and senior Cassidy Budge with 13.
The Eagles made just 33 percent of their field goal tries, but both Taryn Foxen and Jessica Harvey sank three treys while finishing with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Freshman Jori Peters, who spearheaded the victory over Mines in Chadron by scoring 21 points, all in the second half, managed just four points Friday night, but she handed out eight assists.
Colorado Springs both opened and closed the second game with big numbers. The Lady Lions were 11 of 19 from the field while bolting to a 25-8 first quarter lead and hit eight of 12 field goal shots in the final frame for a 24-6 margin.
The hosts shot 46.2 percent for the game, including 10 of 25 from behind the arc. The Eagles dipped to just 27.2 percent from the field and were only two of nine from 3-point land. However, CSC committed just 13 turnovers in Colorado Springs.
Junior Chelsea Pearson, who nailed the late 3-pointer that gave the Lady Lions their win over CSC on Jan. 25, led her team again with 21 points, 18 of them from downtown. She scored 36 points in the two games versus CSC, 33 of them on 3-pointers.
Center Jae Ferrin also was a pain for the Eagles on Saturday night. She was nine of 10 from the field for 18 points.
Foxen, who scored just four points in the two games the previous weekend, was back on track Saturday night while finishing with 18 points, giving her 34 points during this trip. Peters added 14 points, but just four other Eagles scored and none of them had more than five.
Jessica Harvey and Jessica Lovitt, the other red-head on the team, were limited to cameo appearances in at Colorado Springs because of injuries and neither scored. CSC Coach Janet Raymer said Monday she’s not sure if either will be available for the Eagles’ final home games this weekend.
The big news in the RMAC women’s action over the weekend was Westminster’s 61-57 win over Colorado Mesa. Both are now 16-1 in league play. Colorado Mines and Colorado Springs are tied for third at 11-6 along with CSU-Pueblo.
Colorado Mines 82, Chadron State 56
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 16, Jessica Harvey 13, McKenna McClintic 7, Angelique Gall 4, Savannah Weidauer 4, Jori Peters 2, Haley Urbatsch 2, Brittni McCally 2, Jessica Lovitt 2. Totals: 18-54 (7-18) 9-15 52 points, 36 rebounds, 27 turnovers.
Colorado Mines--Denali Pinto 16, Cassidy Budge 13, Raven Herrera 11, Anna Kollmorgan 10, Heidi Hammond 9, Courtney Stanton 8, Sammy Van Sickle 5, Megan Van de Graaf 5, Nicole Archambeau 4. Totals: 31-65 (4-18) 15-18 81 points, 36 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Colorado State 13 11 19 9 ----52
Colorado Mines 20 19 26 16 ----81
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen 3, Harvey 3, McClinic 1. CSM--Budge 3, Hammond 1.
Colo-Colorado Springs 80, Chadron State 45
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 18, Jori Peters 14, Rachel Henkle 5, Rebecca Stevenson 4, Kenzie Brennan 2, McKenna McClintic 1, Tatum Peterson 1. Totals: 15-55 (2-9) 13-18 45 points, 35 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Colo-Colorado Springs--Chelsea Pearson 21, Jae Ferrin 18, Emily Seifert 8, Madi Gaibler 13, Maddie Golla 6, Tatum Tellin 5, Bo Shaffer 3, Joey Sell 2, Kelly O’Flannigan 2, Totals: 30-65 (10-25) 10-17 80 points, 46 rebounds, 9 turnovers
Chadron State 8 12 19 6 ---45
Colorado Springs 25 13 18 24 ---80
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen 1, Peters 1. UCCS--Pearson 6, Gaibler 3, Tellin 1.