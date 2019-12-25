CSC women have bright spots, but Metro wins 76-67

A 15-point difference in points scored off turnovers helped the Metro State women’s basketball team to a 76-67 win over Chadron State in the final Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game of 2019 for both teams Saturday night in Denver.

Metro improved to 4-7 (3-2 RMAC) with the win, while CSC fell to 3-11 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

The Eagles had several bright spots, like making 11 of 22 three-point shots, while six treys was their previous high this season. They also were 14 of 17 from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Roadrunners 39-34.

But the Eagles had 18 turnovers, 10 more than Metro, and the hosts scored 20 points off CSC’s ball-handling errors while the Eagles managed just five points following Metro turnovers.

Each team went on an 11-2 run in the opening quarter. Metro went first, but the Eagles answered to tie the game at 13 with 3:43 to play in the period.

CSC briefly led at 2:41 in the first frame when sophomore Bailey Brooks drained a three to put her team up 16-15.

The Roadrunners outscored the Eagles 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 39-27 halftime lead.