The Chadron State College women’s basketball team nearly upset one of the RMAC’s most talented crews last Friday night, but like numerous other times this season, the Eagles had to settle for second place.
Colorado State-Pueblo hung on for a 74-70 win on its home court. The Eagles got the lead down to one or two points on seven occasions in the fourth period, never quite caught up and lost another heart-breaker.
The setback was CSC’s fifth of the season by four or fewer points.
Pueblo led most of the first half, was on top by a 26-15 margin with 9:10 left in the second period, but the Eagles scored the last five points before intermission and cut the difference to 33-29.
Chadron State eventually took a 41-39 lead with about 4 ½ minutes remaining in the third quarter on a pair of layups by center Rebecca Stevenson, who scored 18 points to lead the Eagles in scoring for the first time this season.
Pueblo tied the count 31 seconds later, then went ahead on a free throw and held the lead the rest of the way, but never by more than seven points.
During about a 4 ½ stretch, the Eagles made 10 free throws in a row and also got a 3-pointer from Jessica Harvey to cut the ThunderWolves’ margin to 68-67. After Pueblo’s leading scorer, Jennah Knafelc, had missed her first nine 3-pointers in the game, she finally connected with 25 seconds remaining to make it 71-67.
CSC’s Jessica Lovitt hit a clutch jumper 10 seconds later. The Eagles immediately fouled JaNaiya Davis, who made one of two free shots. Harvey was fouled while shooting a trey with nine seconds to play, but hit just one of the three shots to make it a 72-70 game. Pueblo wrapped of the verdict by sinking two of four free throws in the fleeting seconds.
The hosts wound up outscoring the Eagles 26-23 in the fourth quarter with Knafelc tallying 14. CSC was 14 of 17 at the line and Pueblo 11 of 16 in the final frame.
Davis finished with 23 points, Knafelc 19 and Khiya Adams 16 for Pueblo. Besides Stevenson’s 18 points, Harvey tallied 14, Taryn Foxen 11 and Angelique Gall 10 for the Eagles. Stevenson also claimed nine rebounds to lead CSC to a 50-39 advantage off the glass, but the visitors committed 24 turnovers and the Wolves only nine.
The Eagles shot 40.4 percent from the field and Pueblo 35.2. CSC was 20-27 at the line and Pueblo 22-33, where Knafelc was eight of nine to make up for some of her atrocious 3-point shooting.
CSC’s 70 points are the most Eagles scored in a losing cause this season and their second highest total of the year.
The next night at Las Vegas, New Mexico Highlands got 64 points from three players and downed the Eagles 79-62. That was the most points the Cowgirls have posted this season means that two of their four wins were at CSC’s expense.
Highlands was hot from long range, knocking down 12 treys in 29 attempts. While the Cowgirls were just 17 of 30 from the free throw line, the Eagles went there only nine times and made seven. CSC was whistled for 25 fouls; the hosts for 10.
Highlands had a slim 32-27 lead at halftime, but outscored the visitors 23-12 in the third frame to decide the outcome. Jordyn Lewis, a 5-8 sophomore, led the Cowgirls with 24 points, Allyah George, a 5-11 senior tallied 21 and Amair Terry, a 5-3 senior, added 19.
Just six Cowgirls played and the alternate was on the floor only three minutes.
CSC, which was three of 12 from behind the arc, was led by Harvey’s 16 points. Both Stevenson and Jori Peters posted 12 points. Stevenson was the game-high rebounder with 10.
CSU-Pueblo 74, Chadron State 70
Chadron State--Rebecca Stevenson 18, Jessica Harvey 14, Taryn Foxen 11, Angelique Gall 10, Jessica Lovitt 6, McKenna McClintic 4, Kenzie Brennan 3, Rachel Henkle 2, Savannah Widenauer 2. Totals: 23-57 (4-8) 20-27 70 points, 50 rebounds, 24 turnovers.
CSU-Pueblo--JaNaiha Davis 23, Jennah Knafelc 19, Kyiya Adams 16, Lauren Heyn 11, Nicole Smith 3, Annabelle Brewer 1, Kansas Watts 1. Totals: 25-71 (2-13) 22-33 74 points, 39 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 14 15 18 23 ----70
CSU-Pueblo 21 12 15 26 ----74
3-pointers: CSC--Stevenson, Harvey, Foxen, Brennan, all 1. CSU-P--Davis 1, Knafelc 1.
N.M Highlands 79, Chadron State 62
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 16, Rebecca Stevenson 12, Jori Peters 12, Taryn Foxen 8, Kenzie Brennan 4, Brook Jamison 4, Jessica Lovitt 2, McKenna McClintic 2, Angelique Gall 2. Totals: 26-66 (3-12) 7-9 62 points, (3-12) 7-9 62 points, 46 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
N.M. Highlands--Jordyn Lewis 24, Allyah George 21, Amari Terry 19, Kish Chandler 9, DeAvion 6. Totals: 25-60 (12-29) 17-30 79 points, 37 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State 13 14 12 23 ----62
N.M. Highlands 15 17 23 24 ----79
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen, Harvey, Peters, all 1. NMHU--George 5, Lewis 4, Allen 2, Chandler 1.