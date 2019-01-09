After going through some tough times in the 2018 portion of the schedule, the Chadron State women launched their New Year slate by posting a pair of hard-fought victories over RMAC foes last weekend at home.
The Eagles had lost 10 straight after winning the season-opener, but defeated Adams State 67-57 on Friday night and nipped Fort Lewis 66-65 on Saturday night in a genuine nail-biter.
Turnovers, a season-long problem, still hampered the Eagles (they had 46 in the two games), but they shot the ball well and got some exceptional performances in both games.
For instance, sophomore guard Jessica Harvey tallied 11 points in the fourth quarter of each game and freshman center Angelique Gall sank 12 of 16 field goal shots in the two tilts.
Another sophomore, Taryn Foxen, made all six of her shots from the field and her only free throw for 13 points in the third period against Fort Lewis to help overcome a 30-24 halftime deficit and pave the way for Harvey’s “big shots” in the fourth frame that completed the weekend sweep.
The Eagles started slowly against Adams State, scoring just three points in the first five minutes, but were ahead 33-30 at halftime, then matched the Grizzlies in the third quarter when each team scored 16 points.
Harvey broke things open in the fourth, when she made three of four field goal tries and five of six free throws. She finished with a game-high 20 points while Gall added 17. Senior center Savannah Weidauer contributed eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
Those three players meshed 17 of their 23 shots from the field, helping the Eagles shoot a season-best 51 percent.
Adams State, now 1-10 for the season and 1-6 in the RMAC, shot 40.4 percent, and was only two of 18 from 3-point range. Brooke Neal, a 5-10 senior, and Stephanie Ruiz, a 5-9 sophomore, paced the Grizzlies with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Eagles had stiffer battle against Fort Lewis, which Chadron State had not defeated since CSC coach Janet Raymer was a senior in 2002-03.
The Skyhawks led 30-24 at halftime, but Foxen’s spectacular third quarter put the Eagles ahead 48-47 going into the last 10 minutes.
As noted earlier, Foxen made all seven of her shots (including a free throw) while tallying 13 points in the third. In addition, Gall sank all three of her shots from the field and junior forward Jessica Lovitt hit both of hers as the Eagles went 11 of 12 from the field in the frame, helping CSC shoot 45 percent for the game.
The fourth quarter was a barn-burner.
A 3-pointer by the Kayla Herrera with five minutes left put the Skyhawks ahead 63-57. With only four seconds left on the shot clock during CSC’s next possession, Harvey swished a trey from at least six feet behind the arc.
The red-head from Morrill also scored the Eagles’ remaining six points--two on jump shots and a pair of free throws. Freshman point guard Jori Peters was credited with an assist after both field goals.
There were still some anxious moments for CSC fans. Fort Lewis took three shots in the last three seconds, but missed them all.
Foxen finished with 27 points and Harvey with 13. The pair also combined for a dozen rebounds and eight assists. Gall contributed 10 points before being knocked to the floor midway in the fourth and did not play again. Lovitt chipped in eight points.
Sydney Candelairia, a 5-8 sophomore, led Fort Lewis with 17 points, Herrera added 16 while making four of seven 3-point shots, and Kaitlyn Romero had 13. Another Skyhawk, Alyssa Yocky, grabbed 15 rebounds, but was just two of 12 from the field.
The Hawks left Chadron 6-7 overall and, like the Eagles, are 2-5 in the conference.
Chadron State 67, Adams State 57
Adams State--Brooke Neal 12, Stephanie Ruiz 11, Marshel Hollins 7, Ki’asha Harris 7, Laporal Lowendie 7, Sentreal Gregory 5, Maddie Dorris 4, Madison Mershell 4. Totals: 21-52 (2-18) 13-20 57 points, 29 rebounds, 23 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 20, Angelique Gall 17, Savannah Weidauer 8, Jori Peters 6, Jessica Lovitt 5, Rebecca Stevenson 5, Taryn Foxen 4, McKenna McClintic 2. Totals: 26-51 (4-10) 11-18 67 points, 33 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
Adams State 11 19 16 11 ----57
Chadron State 15 18 16 18 ---67
3-pointers: Adams--Gregory 1, Neal 1. CSC--Peters 2, Harvey 1, Stevenson 1.
Chadron State 66, Fort Lewis 65
Fort Lewis--Sydney Candelaria 17, Kayla Herrera 16, Kaitlyn Romero 13, Hanna Valencia 7, Alyssa Yocky 6, Jordan Carter 2, Aubre Fortner 2, Kelsey Wainright 2. Totals: 21-62, (8-21) 15-19 65 points, 34 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 27, Jessica Harvey 13, Angelique Gall 10, Jessica Lovitt 8, Jori Peters 4, McKenna McClintic 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 26-59 (3-9) 11-13 66 points, 37 rebounds, 25 turnovers.
Fort Lewis 11 19 17 18 ---65
Chadron State 9 15 24 18 ---66
3-pointers: FLC--Herrera 4, Romero 2, Candelaria 1, Valencia 1. CSC--Foxen 2, Harvey 1.