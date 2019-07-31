{{featured_button_text}}
CSC logo

The Chadron State College women's basketball team finished 22nd in NCAA Division II with a 3.56 cumulative team grade point average at the end of the 2018-19 school year, earning the Eagles a spot on the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls, the coach's association announced Tuesday.

Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated. The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPA's inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2018-19 season is the 24th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

CSC finished second to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for the highest average in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UCCS finished 11th on the honor roll with a GPA of 3.652.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The team's appearance on the honor roll is its first since the 2011-12 season, when it ranked second in Division II with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.644. Only three teams in all of the NCAA and the NAIA had a higher average.

Tiffin University led NCAA Division II members with a 3.809 GPA this season.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0