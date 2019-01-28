After losing three games by a total of five points in a week, the Chadron State women’s basketball team turned the tables Saturday night and edged Colorado School of Mines 76-73 in an RMAC clash in the Chicoine Center.
The winning rally was sparked by freshman point guard Jori Peters, who didn’t take a shot in the first half, but poured in 21 points in the second half, including the Eagles’ final seven points.
Peters’ previous high was nine points.
“We ran a play (that featured Peters) early in the second half. It worked so we kept running it,” said a happy coach, Janet Raymer. Peters’ output included a mixture of jump shots and drives to the basket. She was seven of 11 from the field, including two-of-two on 3-pointers, and five of six from the free throw line.
Peter’s miss at the line on her last attempt was the only free throw the Eagles missed after 17 straight makes.
The Eagles got off to a strong start against Mines, taking a 23-21 first period lead with Jessica Harvey tallying 10 of those points. But the Orediggers outscored the hosts 18-8 in the second frame to take a 39-31 halftime lead.
Mines was still ahead 59-56 at the end of three quarters and scored the first two baskets in the final stanza. The Eagles went on an 11-4 turn to tie the score at 67. The teams then traded baskets before the rookie from Mitchell supplied the knockout punch down the stretch.
The 76 points is the Eagles’ high for the season and gives them a 4-15 record. Taryn Foxen and Angelique Gall each added 14 points and grad student Rebecca Stevenson scored 10 points on five of seven shooting and collected five rebounds in 10 minutes of action.
Three Orediggers combined to score 55 points. Sophomore center Courtney Stanton and senior guard Anna Kollmorgen each tallied 19 and freshman Denali Pinto contributed 17. Mines is now 10-8 and 7-6 in the RMAC.
The Eagles came mighty close to also defeating Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night, but the Mountain Lions’ Chelsea Pearson nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to provide a 66-64 triumph.
Harvey, the athletic sophomore from Morrill, finished with a career-high 27 points, including a jumper that tied the score at 61 and a steal and a 3-pointer to put the Eagles on top 64-63 with 22 seconds still showing.
But Pearson, a junior guard who was the Mountain Lions’ only double-figure scorer, clicked on her trey with 10 ticks to go. The Eagles got a final shot just before the buzzer, but it didn’t go through the hoop.
All 15 of Pearson’s points were on 3-pointers. She took nine shots from behind the arc.
Harvey was nine of 12 from the field, sank all five of her 3-point attempts and was four-of-four from the line. She also had four steals.
Peters also put up some productive numbers Friday night. She scored seven points, had six rebounds and eight assists, both game-highs, also had four steals and was charged with only one turnover during her 38 minutes on the floor.
The Eagles were 32 of 35 from the charity stripe in the two games. The Lions had 39-23 rebounding bulge Friday night for a CSC negative.
Colorado Springs lost to Metro State 60-56 on Saturday night and is now 8-11 overall and 7-6 in the conference.
Colo-Colorado Springs 66, Chadron State 64
Colorado Springs--Chelsea Pearson 15, Emily Seifert 8, Madi Gaibler 8, Kelly O’Flannigan 7, Jae Ferrin 7, Anna Davern 6, Caley Barnard 6, Tatum Tellin 5, Elly Johnson 4. Totals: 27-50, (7-21) 5-8 66 points, 38 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 27, McKenna McClintic 9, Jori Peters 7, Kenzie Brennan 5, Jessica Lovitt 5, Taryn Foxen 5, Angelique Gall 4, Rebecca Stevenson 2. Totals: 20-50 (9-13) 64 points, 23 rebounds, 16 turnovers
Colorado Springs 18 12 15 21 ----66
Chadron State 15 17 19 13 ----64
3-pointers: UCCS--Peason 5, O’Flannigan 1, Tellin 1. CSC--Harvey 5, Brennan, Peters, McClintic, Foxen, all 1.
Chadron State 76, Colorado Mines 73
Colorado Mines--Anna Kollmorgen 19, Courtney Stanton 19, Denali Pinto 17, Archambeau 8, Herrara 6, Hammond 2, Van Sickle 2. Totals: 28-67 (4-25) 13-16 73 points, 36 rebounds, 10 turnovers,
Chadron State--Jori Peters 21, Taryn Foxen 14, Angelique Gall 14, Jessica Harvey 10, Rebecca Stevenson 10, Jessica Lovitt 3, McKenna McClintic 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 27-56 (5-14) 17-18 76 points, 31 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Colorado Mines 21 18 20 14 ----73
Chadron State 23 8 25 21 ----76
3-pointers: Mines--Kollmorgen 2, Pinto 1, Archambeau 1. CSC--Peters 2, Harvey 2, Foxen 1.