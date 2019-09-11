With four runners finishing in the top seven, the Chadron State College women's cross country team finished atop the team standings at the 2019 Hardrocker Cross Country Classic hosted by South Dakota School of Mines and held in Robbinsdale Park at Rapid City on Saturday morning.
Junior Madi Watson of Mitchell, crossing the finish line in a time of 21:30.74 over the 5,000-meter course, was second in the race to lead the Eagles' women. Watson finished behind only Montana State-Billings' Nikki Aiden by little more than five seconds.
Another CSC junior, Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo., was fourth, while true freshman Jordan Jones of Moorcroft, Wyo., was fifth and sophomore Sydney Settles of Lincoln placed fifth.
Both Watson and Willadsen improved their times from a year ago by about 30 seconds over the same course.
The Eagles’ winning team score of 34 points was five ahead of South Dakota Mines. CSC had not won the women's competition at the South Dakota Mines race since 2015 when Rebecca Volf took top honors and teammates filled the next three places.
The Chadron State men placed third with 66 points. The host Hardrockers dominated, finishing with just 17 points. Montana State-Billings was second with 57.
The men’s overall winner was energetic Crawford product and former CSC harrier, Dylan Stansbury, who now runs unattached. His time over the 8-kilometer course was 27:50.74, exactly 27 seconds ahead of South Dakota Mines’ leader, Ryan Moen.
Hardrockers also claimed nine of the next 10 places, but Chadron State sophomore Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff interrupted the string by finishing fourth in 28:28.08. That was a minute and 50 seconds faster than his time a year ago.
Two CSC freshmen, Noah Burtis of Berthoud, Colo., and Logan Moravec of Gering, placed 19th and 20th among the 39 runners.