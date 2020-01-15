CSC wrestlers at home three times this week

After going 1-2 during duals in San Francisco last Friday, the Chadron State College wrestling team will be at home for three duals this week, all of them against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents.
The foes will be New Mexico Highlands on Thursday at 6 p.m., Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday at the same time and Colorado Mines at noon on Sunday. All three matches will be in the Chicoine Center.
CSC Coach Brett Hunter said the Eagles will have their hands full with each of the visitors. Even Highlands, which is generally not known for its wrestling prowess, has clout this year. Last week, the Cowboys downed two nationally ranked teams, Findlay of Ohio and Pembroke of North Carolina, during duals at Colorado Western in Gunnison.
Both Pueblo and Mines have become perennial powers in the RMAC and defeated the Eagles in duals last season.
While in San Francisco, the Eagles toppled Simon Fraser 34-11, but lost to host San Francisco State 27-15 and to Minnesota State-Mankato 27-12. CSC now has a 3-7 dual record.
Junior Tate Allison, a 165-pound junior from Moorcroft, Wyo., won all three of his matches to pace the Eagles. He pinned his Simon Fraser foe and decisioned both of the others. Allison has now won five of his last six matches. His setback during that span was to Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney, a defending national champion.
The Eagles also were 3-0 at heavyweight, where Mason Watt went 2-0 and Eli Hinojosa won the third match at that weight. Both are redshirt freshmen. Their season records are 9-4 and 14-3, respectively.
Each of the three seniors, who have been the team leaders all season, went 2-1 in San Francisco. Each of them lost to a nationally-ranked grappler. Brandon Kile was shaded by Nathan Cervantez of San Francisco State 7-5. Another Gator, Maxamillian Schneider,“caught,” in Hunter’s words, Chase Clasen almost immediately and pinned him in 39 seconds and Wade French lost to Matt Blome of Minnesota State 9-3.
Hunter noted that Kile and Clasen will have a chance to avenge their setbacks at the Region 6 Tournament on Feb. 29 since San Francisco State will be a part of that field.
Both Clason and French won overtime matches in San Francisco. In addition, Clasen posted a major decision and French pinned his Simon Fraser rival. Kile’s wins were a pin and a 6-1 decision.
Kile is now 8-3 for the season, Clasen is 7-3 and French is 10-3.
The dual results:
Chadron State 34, Simon Fraser 11
125--Tate Stoddard, CSC, won by forfeit; 133--Brandon Kile, CSC, pinned Pritpaul Johal, 2:21; 141--Randy McDonald, SF, dec, Joe Taylor, 11-7; 149--Chase Tebbits, SF, tech. fall Chance Karst, 19-0; 157--Chase Clasen, CSC, major dec. Taber Spray, 12-3l
165--Tate Allison, CSC, pinned Zach Stratton, 1:01; 174--Logan Nelson, SF, dec. Gavin Eason, 6-3; 184--Terry Winstead, CSC, dec. Doug Peyser, 8-3; 197--Wade French, CSC, pinned Tim Smith, 5:49; Hwt.--Mason Watt, CSC, dec. Taniela Feliciano-Takafua, 9-2.
San Francisco State 25, Chadron State 15
125--Tate Stoddard, CSC, won by forfeit; 133--Nathan Cervantez, SFSU, dec. Brandon Kile, 7-5; 141--Alex Felix, SFSU, dec. Joe Taylor 5-2; 149--Mason Boutain, SFSU, pinned Chance Karst, 2:08; 157--Maximillian Schneider, SFSU, pinned Chase Clasen, 39 seconds.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, dec Elias Rosales, 7-0;174--Maleselono Salt, SFS, dec. Gavin Eason, 8-3; 184--Justin Pichedwatana, SFS, pinned Terry Winstead, 4:38; 197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Kevin Mulligan, 7-5 in sudden victory; Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, dec. Justin Ramos, 5-2.
Minn. State-Mankato 27, Chadron State 12
125--Trenton McManis, MS-M, dec. Tate Stoddard, 8-1; 133--Brandon Kile, CSC, dec. Cole Gille, 6-1; 141--Louie Sanders, MS-M, pinned Joe Taylor, 5:26; 149--Kyle Rathman, MS-M, won by injury default over Caleb Haskell; 157--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Cooper Siebreacht, 3-1 in OT
165--Tate Allison, CSC, dec. Logan Saltou, 3-2; 174--Zach Johnston, MS-M, pinned Preston Renner, 3:37; 184--Tevor Turriff, MS-M, dec. Terry Winstead, 7-5; 197--Matt Blome, MS-M, dec. Wade French, 9-3; Hwt--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, dec. David Griffet, 9-6.