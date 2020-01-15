CSC wrestlers at home three times this week

After going 1-2 during duals in San Francisco last Friday, the Chadron State College wrestling team will be at home for three duals this week, all of them against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents.

The foes will be New Mexico Highlands on Thursday at 6 p.m., Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday at the same time and Colorado Mines at noon on Sunday. All three matches will be in the Chicoine Center.

CSC Coach Brett Hunter said the Eagles will have their hands full with each of the visitors. Even Highlands, which is generally not known for its wrestling prowess, has clout this year. Last week, the Cowboys downed two nationally ranked teams, Findlay of Ohio and Pembroke of North Carolina, during duals at Colorado Western in Gunnison.

Both Pueblo and Mines have become perennial powers in the RMAC and defeated the Eagles in duals last season.

While in San Francisco, the Eagles toppled Simon Fraser 34-11, but lost to host San Francisco State 27-15 and to Minnesota State-Mankato 27-12. CSC now has a 3-7 dual record.