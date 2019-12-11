Area wrestling fans will have a treat this week. The Chadron State College grapplers will be at home in the Nelson Physical Activity Center for three duals.
The competition will be provided by the Western Wyoming Mustangs from Rock Springs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds from Concordia, Kan., at noon on Saturday.
“It will be a challenge, that’s for sure. These are tough teams,” said CSC Coach Brett Hunter. “And, it will be great to have some home matches. With the semester ending this week, we probably won’t have too many students still around, so we hope the people who live around here will come out and support us.”
Western Wyoming “is loaded,” according to Hunter. The Mustangs are the No. 1 ranked junior college team and have eight ranked wrestlers.
Kearney is a national power again and is second in the NCAA Division II team rankings. Four Lopers are ranked--two of them first in their weight classes and the other two are second, Hunter said. All four were in the finals at last year’s national tourney.
Kearney’s Matt Malcolm was the 157-pound national champion a year ago. This year, he’s moved up to 165 pounds and is getting the top billing at that weight.
Cloud County is 16th on the juco level and has two men who are ranked.
The Chadron State team, which is 27th in the latest DII poll, is led by three seniors. They are Brandon Kile at 133 pounds, Chase Clasen at 157 and Wade French at 197.
Both Clasen and French are defending West Super Region champions and are ranked seventh in their weights.