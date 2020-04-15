CSC wrestlers gain academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2019-20 Chadron State College wrestling team posted a 3.22 team cumulative grade point average, up from last season's 3.18, to rank 14th among all NCAA Division II wrestling programs, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The 2018-19 team ranked 13th.

In addition, five team members have been named Division II Scholar All-American by the coaches’ organization. They are Tucker Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo., Chase Clasen of Moses Lake, Wash., Caleb Haskell of Madison, Neb., Joe Ritzen of Chadron and Jay Westcott of Grand Junction, Colo.

CSC Coach Brett Hunter said the five are the most Scholar All-Americans he has had on one team.

In order for a student-athlete to be nominated a Division II Scholar All-American, he must have a minimum 3.4 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.2 for those who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. The athlete must also have competed in at least five matches during the season.

Maryville University of Missouri topped the team rankings for the third consecutive season with a GPA of 3.695.

