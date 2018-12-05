The Chadron State College wrestling team got off to a 1-1 start in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual action, winning 23-20 over San Francisco State before dropping a 24-11 decision to host Colorado School of Mines in Golden Friday evening.
The Eagles rallied from a 20-12 deficit against San Francisco in the first dual when 197-pounder Wade French pinned his opponent and heavyweight Rulon Taylor scored a technical fall in the final two matches. Both French and Taylor are tenth in NCAA Division II rankings.
Other winners for the Eagles against San Francisco State were Chance Karst at 141 pounds, Chase Clasen at 149 and Jake Otuafi at 157. Karst pinned his Gator, Clasen took a 6-4 decision and Otuafi was a 13-6 winner.
Clasen and French also won over their Colorado Mines opponents. Clasen scored a 7-2 decision and French earned bonus points again by posting a 16-0 technical fall.
Chadron State’s other victory versus the Orediggers was at 133 pounds, where Brandon Kile scored takedowns in the first and third periods while slipping past Noah Au-Yeung 4-3. The Mines grappler is a returning national tournament qualifier and came into the match ranked seventh at 133.
Colorado Mines defeated San Francisco State 32-6 in the remaining dual.
Next up for the Eagles is a home dual with Northeastern Junior College of Sterling, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. the Chicoine Center. CSC coach Brett Hunter said NJC revived its wrestling program about three years ago and has some excellent individuals, including the No. 1 ranked junior college matman at 141 pounds.