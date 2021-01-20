CSC wrestlers to dual Mesa at home

The Chadron State College wrestling team will finally open its home schedule by hosting the Colorado Mesa Mavericks at 6 o’clock Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Chicoine Center.
The Mavericks, who began competing in December, have a 3-2 dual record. Both losses were close ones. No. 2 ranked Nebraska-Kearney edged them 23-21 and Western Colorado won by just 25-24.
Since then, Mesa has defeated Kansas Newman 22-14 and shaded Fort Hays State 22-21 before toppling No. 10 ranked Adams State 32-13.
The Eagles opened their season this past Saturday with a dual at Kearney. The Lopers lived up to their No. 2 ranking by winning 43-3.
Chadron State’s only winner was true freshman Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., who upset the No. 4 ranked 174-pounder, Terrell Garraway, 9-5.
A two-time Wyoming State Tournament champion, Pfeil jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a takedown and a near fall in the first period. Garraway tied the score with a takedowns in both the second and third, but Pfeil managed an escape to go ahead 5-4. Pfeil also earned a riding time point.
The Kearney grappler tied the count again when Pfeil was penalized a point for stalling, but the CSC freshman finally escaped and got a takedown late in the match for the victory.
CSC Coach Brett Hunter said Chadron native Joe Ritzen was battling Nick James toe-to-toe in their 141-pound match, before James got a reversal and pinned Ritzen with just 30 seconds remaining.
In addition, Eagles’ heavyweight Mason Watt and the Lopers’ Lee Herrington were tied before Herrington got a late takedown and pinned Watt with just one second left on the clock.
Ten exhibition matches also were held between the teams’ alternates. A CSC freshman, Travis Waldner of Dexter, Mo., and son of three-time CSC All-American Bob Waldner, took on two of the Lopers and beat them both. A 165-pounder, Waldner pinned his foe at that weight in the first period and then scored a 10-2 major decision over a UNK 174-pounder in the second match.
The Eagles will return to Kearney on Saturday for the Midwest Duals. Their opponents will be Adams State, Kansas Newman and Central Missouri. Western Colorado is due to visit CSC on Feb. 5.