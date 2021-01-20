CSC wrestlers to dual Mesa at home

The Chadron State College wrestling team will finally open its home schedule by hosting the Colorado Mesa Mavericks at 6 o’clock Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Chicoine Center.

The Mavericks, who began competing in December, have a 3-2 dual record. Both losses were close ones. No. 2 ranked Nebraska-Kearney edged them 23-21 and Western Colorado won by just 25-24.

Since then, Mesa has defeated Kansas Newman 22-14 and shaded Fort Hays State 22-21 before toppling No. 10 ranked Adams State 32-13.

The Eagles opened their season this past Saturday with a dual at Kearney. The Lopers lived up to their No. 2 ranking by winning 43-3.

Chadron State’s only winner was true freshman Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., who upset the No. 4 ranked 174-pounder, Terrell Garraway, 9-5.

A two-time Wyoming State Tournament champion, Pfeil jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a takedown and a near fall in the first period. Garraway tied the score with a takedowns in both the second and third, but Pfeil managed an escape to go ahead 5-4. Pfeil also earned a riding time point.

The Kearney grappler tied the count again when Pfeil was penalized a point for stalling, but the CSC freshman finally escaped and got a takedown late in the match for the victory.