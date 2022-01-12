CSC wrestlers to host Grizzlies, Cowboys

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s highest ranked wrestling team, the Adams State Grizzlies, will visit Chadron State in a dual on Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Chicoine Center. The next night, the Eagles will host the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys in another dual. Both matches are to start at 6 o’clock.

The action will be the first for the Eagles since they hosted San Francisco State and Nebraska-Kearney on Dec. 11.

CSC Coach Brett Hunter said his wrestlers returned from Christmas break on Dec. 28 to prepare for the second semester schedule. They were slated to visit York College for a dual last Friday, but York cancelled because of COVID issues.

Hunter added that five of his grapplers are quarantined by the virus, including both of his 133-pound leaders, but he expects the duals to take place this week.

There are 30 men on the roster, including Brody Lamb, a transfer from the University of Northern Colorado who is expected to fill CSC’s lineup at 149 pounds. Lamb was a three-time Colorado state tournament medalist and the runner-up at 141 pounds in 2018 while attending Poudre High in Fort Collins.

Adams State is eighth in the latest NCAA Division II Intermat team rankings, and five Grizzlies are ranked among the top eight in their weight classes. Noah Hermosilla, 149-pound super senior who won that weight class at the Super Regional 6 Tournament last season, is ranked the highest at third and will meet Lamb, the Eagles’ newest member, if the script is followed.

Three other Grizzlies, Isaiah Creese at 125 pounds, Jonathon Andreatte at 133 and Josiah Rider at 157, are ranked sixth.

The only Chadron State grappler in the rankings is sophomore heavyweight Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., who is 10th.

The Eagles participated in some rugged open tournaments the first semester and may not have sparkling records, but have proved to be competitive.

The probable starters and their records include: 125--Quade Smith, Layton, Utah, 4-4; 141-- Ethan Leake, Clovis, Calif., 5-4; 157--Dean Neff, Jefferson, Wis., 4-5; 165--Preston Renner, Westminster, Colo., 6-6; 174—Darwin Hull, Schertz, Texas, 8-6; 184—Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft, Wyo., 7-7; and 197--Eli Hinojosa, Imperial, Neb., 5-5.

Hunter said that while New Mexico Highlands isn’t a powerhouse team, it has a handful of tough contestants.

Following the two home duals the Eagles are slated to visit Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa next week. Those teams are 16th and 15th in the latest Intermat rankings.

