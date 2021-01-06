CSC wrestlers to open season at Adams State

After a long wait, the Chadron State College wrestling team is due to open its season by dueling Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., on Thursday, Jan. 7.
It’s the first of six duals on the Eagles’ schedule this winter. Home matches are slated against Colorado Mesa on Jan. 21 and Western State on Feb. 5. The others will be on the road.
Coach Brett Hunter is optimistic that the Eagles will be competitive despite being young and inexperienced. The 28-man roster includes just two seniors and two juniors along with six sophomores, seven redshirt freshmen and 12 true freshmen.
Hunter has high expectations for the freshmen, but few frosh generally make the college varsity lineup.
It was almost three months ago when the Eagles began practicing while hoping that the season would begin in early November, as usual. But the COVID-19 pandemic upset those plans, just as it did with nearly all the other college sports.
Despite lots of caution, a few Eagles eventually contracted the virus, shutting down practices for about three weeks in late October and early November. Hunter said none of the wrestlers became seriously ill, but most had to be quarantined.
Similar interruptions occurred with the other wrestling teams and it was eventually decided to wait until after New Years to open the season.
Hunter has tried to keep the Eagles in good physical condition. After a short break when the first semester ended on Nov. 25, they returned to the campus in early December for more workouts, were given another week off so they could spend Christmas at home and then returned on Monday, Dec. 28 for the final push to get ready to compete.
The team’s annual Black and Cardinal Intrasquad Classic took place Saturday to add some finishing touches before the Eagles hit the road this week (see accompanying story).
The competition at Adams State will involve more than the varsity. At least 20 Eagles will make the trip and all will match up against Grizzlies, Hunter said.
Like the Eagles, Adams State has just two seniors, but it includes nine juniors. The Grizzlies are 10th in the NCAA II preseason poll, the highest among the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams.
Four Grizzlies are ranked among the top 12 in the weight classes, led by Jonathan Andretta, who is third on the 133-pound list. Also making the preseason list are Khalil Gipson, 5th at 197; Noah Hermosillo, 7th at 149; and Isaiah DeLaCerda, 8th at 125.
Chadron State’s only ranked grappler entering the season is senior Tate Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo. He’s 11th at 157 pounds, but will compete at 165 in the opening dual. Allison had a 19-8 record last year when he finished third at 157 pounds at the Super 6 Regional Tourney to qualify for the national tourney. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, nationals were cancelled just 24 hours before they were to begin in Birmingham, Ala.
Another CSC stalwart is expected to be heavyweight Mason Watt, who had a 20-9 record as a redshirt freshman last year. None of the other returnees had a winning record last season while competing on the varsity, but Hunter is confident the experience they gained will result in more victories this season.
A boost is expected from Sabastian Robles, who qualified for the National Junior College National Tournament last year at 157 pounds while competing for Northeastern Junior College at Sterling, Colo. He’ll open his Chadron State career at 149 pounds.
Among Chadron State’s missing this year is Wade French, who had a 23-3 record last year and was a two-time 197-pound winner at the Super Regional Tourney. He graduated in May.
French’s replacement in the Eagles’ lineup will be Eli Hinojosa, the Class C 220-pound state champion at Chase County High at Imperial in 2018. Since there is not a 220-pound weight class in college, Hinojosa decided to become a heavyweight and weighed 265 pounds when he arrived at CSC that fall.
However, he could not beat out Watt for the varsity spot as either a true freshman when he redshirted or last year. Since then, Hinojosa has shed 65 pounds and will compete at 197 this winter.
Hinojosa said he dropped the pounds by “eating better, eating less and doing extra work.” He added that he feels better now. Hunter noted that most 197-pounders also have dropped a lot weight, but he appreciates Hinojosa’s dedication and potential.
CSC intrasquad results
Here are the results of the Chadron State wrestling team’s Black and Cardinal Intrasquad Classic on Saturday, Jan. 2:
125 pounds--Tate Stoddard, dec. Nate Hartman 6-0; 133--Joe Taylor pinned Jackson Eklund 2:42; 141--Joe Ritzen dec. Jackson Ecklund 5-3; 149--Sabastian Robles major dec. Harrison Gocke 12-4; 157--Preston Renner dec. Javen Palmer 3-1 (SV-4).
157-165--Dean Neff dec. Stone Durham 6-4; 165--Tate Allison dec. Travis Waldner 6-1; 174--Rowdy Pfeil pinned Stone Durham 1:37; 184-197--Joe Renner dec. Ryder Fuchs 5-2; 197--Eli Hinojosa dec. Ryder Fuchs 8-2.