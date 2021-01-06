CSC wrestlers to open season at Adams State

Hunter has tried to keep the Eagles in good physical condition. After a short break when the first semester ended on Nov. 25, they returned to the campus in early December for more workouts, were given another week off so they could spend Christmas at home and then returned on Monday, Dec. 28 for the final push to get ready to compete.

The team’s annual Black and Cardinal Intrasquad Classic took place Saturday to add some finishing touches before the Eagles hit the road this week (see accompanying story).

The competition at Adams State will involve more than the varsity. At least 20 Eagles will make the trip and all will match up against Grizzlies, Hunter said.

Like the Eagles, Adams State has just two seniors, but it includes nine juniors. The Grizzlies are 10th in the NCAA II preseason poll, the highest among the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams.

Four Grizzlies are ranked among the top 12 in the weight classes, led by Jonathan Andretta, who is third on the 133-pound list. Also making the preseason list are Khalil Gipson, 5th at 197; Noah Hermosillo, 7th at 149; and Isaiah DeLaCerda, 8th at 125.