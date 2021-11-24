CSC wrestling has bright spots at huge tourney

Two Chadron State College wrestlers placed and another of the Eagles defeated a highly-ranked opponent after he had lost to him the previous four times they had met. Those were among the highlights for the CSC wrestling team at the Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Saturday.

The event is the largest college open tourney in the nation, drawing more than 600 wrestlers competing on 16 mats for nearly 12 hours.

"It was great seeing our guys compete," said CSC Coach Brett Hunter. "We saw some good and some bad, and we expected that. This week when we go to another huge tournament, the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming, we hope to continue growing and progressing.”

True freshman Darwin Hull of Schartz, Texas, placed fifth in the Amateur bracket at 174, after posting two pins and two major decisions to reach the championship semifinals. After a pair of losses, his opponent in the fifth place match presumably ran into the match limit, and Hull was awarded the win.

The other placer was sophomore Harrison Gocke of York at 149 pounds in Amateurs, which was for freshmen and sophomores. He posted two pins, had a major decision and two decisions to go 5-1, but ran into his match limit after securing his placing to finish sixth officially.

The match limit is six in one day. With such a large entry list, the final results, particularly in the Amateur field, were often not complete when some wrestlers had reached the limit.

The big individual win of the day for the Eagles came in the Elite brackets for juniors and seniors at heavyweight, where CSC's Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., upset Lee Herrington of Nebraska-Kearney, the defending Super Region 6 champion.

The match was scoreless through three minutes before Watt, who was on the bottom to begin the second period, escaped in less than a minute; then took his opponent down three times to win an 8-5 decision.

Watt, who was experiencing back pain after he had pinned his second foe and withdrew from the tourney as a precautionary measure, was previously 0-4 against Herrington, who is third in the latest NCAA Division II heavyweight rankings.

Freshman Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale, Wyo., was 5-1 at 174 pounds in the Amateur bracket, winning three of his matches with pins, when he was forced to withdraw from the tourney.

Sophomores Kobe Lepe of San Fernando, Calif., and Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., both went 4-2 in the Amateur action at 133 and 184 pounds, respectively.

Junior Preston Renner of Westminister, Colo., was 3-2 in the Elite bracket at 165 pounds, while Dean Neff of Jefferson, Wis., Seth Simants of Stapleton, Neb., and Terry Winstead of Harrah, Okla., were also 3-2 in the Amateur competition.

Winstead's sole loss in a full, regulation-length match, before he was injured, was to the No. 7 junior college heavyweight, Devon Dawson from Pratt Community College in Kansas.

The Eagles will enter the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming this Saturday,

CSC’s Elite Bracket results:

141--Laken Boese, Mary, dec. Joe Ritzen, CSC, 9-3; Bradley Bitting, Air Force, dec, Ritzen, 5-2.

165--Preston Renner, CSC, major dec, Issiah Burks, Concordia, 11-2; Renner dec. Thomas Tolbert, N.M. Highlands, 7-2; Hunter Mullin, West. Colo., dec. Renner, 3-1; Renner won by injury default over Elijah Valdez, CSU-Pueblo; Leo Mushinsky, Mary, dec. Renner, 3-2.

197--Matt Kaylor, Mary, major dec. Eli Hinojosa, CSC, 8-0; Angel Verduzco, Baker, dec. Hinojosa, 10-5.

Hwt.-- Mason Watt, CSC, dec. Lee Herrington, Neb,-Kearney, 8-5; Watt pinned Tyler Jenkins, Colby, 2:34.

CSC’s Amateur Bracket results:

125--Yusef Nelson, CSC, major dec. Moo Soe, Pratt, 14-4; Eric Griego, CSU-Pueblo, pinned Nelson, 6-0; Ben Schmitz, Morningside, dec. Nelson, 6-5.

133--Kobe Lepe, CSC, dec. Braden Ledford, Ottawa, 9-0; Lepe pinned Skyler Hunt, NW Kansas Tech, 3:56; Lepe dec. Drew Arnold, Neb.-Kearney, 5-2 in OT; Josh Kyle, Wyoming, major dec. Lepe.11-0; Lepe, dec. Marquis Kemp, Otero, 11-4; Gabriel Howard, Briar Cliff, won by medical forfeit over Lepe.

141--Skyler Geier-Dodson, CSC, dec. Cael Figueroa, Adams State, 9-3; Cyruss Meeks, CSU-Pueblo, dec. Geier-Dodson 6-1; John Masopust, Colo. Mesa, major dec. Geier-Dodson, 12-4.

141--Hunter Gilmore, CSC, pinned Carson Jensen, West. Wyoming, 4:41; Conor Goucher, CSU- Pueblo) dec. Gilmore, 5-4; Gilmore, dec. Isaac Ortega, Minot State, 5-4; Kelby Armstrong, Minot State, dec. Gilmore, 4-2.

149--Harrison Gocke, CSC, dec. Trystan Berry, Hastings, 9-6; Ryan Scherber, Mary, dec. Gocke, 3-1; Gocke pinned Gavin Patterson, West. Wyoming. 4:57; Gocke, pinned Braydon Lemuz, Pratt, 2:48; Gocke, major dec. Gabriel Ojeda, Minot State, 10-2; Gocke, dec. Angel Flores, Adams State, 8-4.

149--Bryce Boumans, NW Kansas Tech, major dec. Chance Bockenstedt, CSC, 11-3;

Bockenstedt pinned Niko Mayo,Colo. Mines, 5:53; Bockenstedt, dec. Steven Aranda, Midland, 3-2;

Max Brabson, West. Colo; dec. Bockenstedt, 8-7.

157—Abe Dirkx, Morningside, pinned Dean Neff, CSC, 2:40; Neff tech fall. Andy Garza, York, 18-2;

Neff, major dec. Fernando Luna, CSU-Pueblo,14-0; Neff dec. Brayden Roman, West. Colo, 12-6;

Payton Anderson, Augustana, dec. Neff, 7-6.

165--Cael Johnson, Baker, major dec. Stone Durham, CSC,12-4; Durham pinned Jonathan Carr, NW Kan. Tech, 1:01, Collin Smith, West. Wyo, pinned Durham, 2:13.

174--Keegan Gehlhausen, CSC, pinned Jarin Gomez, Central Christian, 5:26; Guillermo Escobedo, U of Wyo, dec. Gehlhausen, 8-2;Gehlhausen pinned Caleb Watson, Morningside, 43 seconds;

Gehlhausen, dec. Remington Winmill, CSC-Pueblo, 6-4; Gehlhausen pinned Seth Simants, CSC, 1:37; Gehlhausen dec. Roger Carranco, Central Missouri, 9-4.

174--Darwin Hull, CSC, major dec. Caleb Watson, Morningside, 11-1; Hull pinned Zaire Ridley, Doane, 1:16; Hull, pinned Cannon Potts, Minot State, 55 seconds; Hull major dec. Kamyn Stonebraker, Colo. Mesa, 12-0; Gage Hockett, U. of Wyo, dec. Hull, 5-2; Dante Roggio, Mary, pinned Hull, 4:55; Hull won by forfeit over Garrett Bakarich, Colo. Mines.

174--Seth Simants, CSC, tech. fall Lorenzo Esparza, York,18-1; Simants tech. fall Miguel Lara, N.M Highlands, 18-3; Gage Hockett, U. of Wyo, tech fall Simants, 20-0; Simants dec. Hunter Weimer, Concordia, 11-9; Keegan Gehlhausen, CSC, pinned Simants, 1:37.

184--Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, pinned Edward Nelson, Colo. Mesa, 3:57; Pfeil pinned Xavier Schecter, Ottawa, 30 seconds; Pfeil major dec. Julius Johnson, N.M. Highlands, 15-6; Dylan Vodicka, Neb-Kearney, dec. Pfeil, 8-2; Pfeil dec. Dan Reynolds, Augustana, 12-5; Andrew Wenzel, Air Force, pinned Pfeil, 1:53.

184--Branson Britten, North. Colo, tech fall Ryder Fuchs, CSC,16-0; Corey Dawe,Wayne State, pinned Fuchs, 1:26.

Hwt--Jake Swirple, Minot State, dec. Gavin Peitzmeier, CSC, 9-3; Peitzmeier pinned Brenick Hoppe, Morningside, 5:44; Terry Winstead, CSC, forfeit over Peitzmeier.

Hwt--Terry Winstead, CSC, dec. Ayston Perez, Barton County, 4-1; Devon Dawson, Pratt, dec. Winstead, 4-2; Winstead forfeit over Gavin Peitzmeier, CSC; Winstead dec. Kaden Montano, West. Wyo, 4-3; Koby Johnson, West. Wyo,, won by injury default over Winstead, CSC.

Hwt.--Jake Boley, Neb-Kearney, major dec. Parker Schlater, CSC, 12-2; Schlater major dec. Jeremy Horn, Otero, 24-12; Schlater pinned Charles Holub, Colo. Mines, 2:47; Levi Malcolm, Mary, pinned Schlater, 4:19.

Con Marshall contributed to this article.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0