CSC wrestling teams to dual York Bulldogs

The members of both Chadron State College wrestling teams returned to the campus before the New Year arrived and have been getting ready to visit York College for duals on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Besides the duals, both CSC teams also will enter the Hastings College Open Tournaments this weekend. Coach Brett Hunter will be forced to split his squad since both the dual and the men’s tournament are on Saturday. But the women’s open at Hastings will take place on Sunday, giving Lady Eagles’ mentor Jeff Alijah the option of entering some of his team members in both events.

As far as can be determined, the Eagles have never wrestled the York Bulldogs, which is affiliated with the NAIA. The school is serious about the sport. There are 25 names on the men’s roster, hailing from nine states.

Both Chadron State teams also have about 25 members. The Lady Eagles posted a 5-1 dual record during the 2022 portion of their schedule while the CSC men were 2-4 after tangling with some of the best teams in the nation such as Nebraska-Kearney and St. Cloud State.

Hunter said the Eagles have both good and bad news concerning the health of his grapplers. He said both junior Brody Lamb and senior Preston Renner are about to return to action after being during the first semester. Lamb is expected to compete at 149 pounds and Renner at 165.

However, senior Eli Hinojosa, who suffered a knee injury in his first match of the season at Kearney, is due to have surgery in the near future and will miss the remainder of the schedule. He’s the Eagles’ only experienced 197-pound entry, and is planning to return for another senior season next year, Hunter said.

In addition, one of the CSC team leaders, Quen Campbell, the 133-pounder who has a 6-1 record, has a shoulder issue that makes him questionable for the early matches in 2023, according to Hunter.