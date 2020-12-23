Cullers, Wellnitz 5-0 at Valentine

Though Chadron emerged 1-4 from some tough competition at the Valentine Dual Invite last Friday, Daniel Wellnitz and Rhett Cullers had plenty of steam as they went undefeated against Broken Bow, O’Neill, Gordon-Rushville, Ainsworth and Gothenburg.
In their initial matchups, the 160-pound division Cullers was able to get a pin on Broken Bow’s Layton Lindner in just under two minutes, while Wellnitz was able to take enough points for a 15-3 majority decision win in the 152-pound class.
Round 2 saw both boys winning by decision, Wellnitz going 4-2 over O’Neill’s Levi Drueke and Cullers 6-2 over Fabian Acevado. It was wins by forfeit for both in Round 3 against Gordon-Rushville.
The fourth round saw the fastest times of the meet for both grapplers, as they both pinned their Ainsworth opponents in under 50 seconds. Wellnitz secured his fall over Kaleab Zorkowski in 49 seconds, and Cullers pinned Ethan Fernau in 43 seconds.
The fifth and final victories also came on pins for the boys, against Gothenburg. Wellnitz took Abe Mendez in 1:56, while Cullers won after 4:43 against Jameson Smith.
"With our numbers we will struggle to win duals, but all that I ask of the team is to go out and do their part and they are doing that," Coach Jamie Slingsby stated. "I feel that we are getting better and better as a team each time we wrestle."
In addition to the success Cullers and Wellnitz had, Slingsby noted Sawyer Hagg, Kade Waggener, Ryan Bickel and Braden Underwood all went 4-1 for the day "and all continue to work hard.
"The underclassmen of Uzziah Schwartz, Dewey McMann and Fia Rasmussen are all getting better with each opportunity. Their record may not show it yet but they are correcting their mistakes and working hard to improve.
"Over break, we will focus more on our conditioning to prepare us for February."
After returning from the holiday break, the Cardinals will be on the road again with a dual at Alliance. Matches start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
"They always wrestle us tough and we plan to do what we can to win matches and see how it works out," Slingsby stated.
Round 1: Broken Bow over Chadron, 60-22
182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Kade Waggener (Chadron) Fall 1:30
195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) win by forfeit
220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) win by forfeit
285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Ryan Bickel (Chadron) Fall 4:00
106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) win by forfeit
113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 0:39
120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) Fall 1:38
126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) win by forfeit
132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:20
138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:36
145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) win by forfeit
152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Maj 15-3
160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Fall 1:55
170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Fall 5:40
Round 2: O`Neill over Chadron, 54-24
106 - Dylan Parks (O`Neill) win by forfeit
113 - John Alden (O`Neill) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 4:30
120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Joseph Yates (O`Neill) Inj 2:10
126 - Ashten Burival (O`Neill) win by forfeit
132 - Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:37
138 - Oliver Schluns (O`Neill) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 1:04
145 - Brady Thompson (O`Neill) win by forfeit
152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Levi Drueke (O`Neill) Dec 4-2
160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) Dec 6-2
170 - Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) Fall 5:13
182 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Korbyn Grenier (O`Neill) Fall 3:29
195 - Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) win by forfeit
220 - Noah Shabram (O`Neill) win by forfeit
285 - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Tucker Shabram (O`Neill) Fall 0:55
Round 3: Gordon-Rushville over Chadron, 36-30
106 - Double Forfeit
113 - Sage Krebs (Gordon Rushville) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 3:23
120 - Tucker Banister (Gordon Rushville) over Braden Underwood (Chadron) Fall 5:43
126 - Traiton Starr (Gordon Rushville) win by forfeit
132 - Braxton Hathorn (Gordon Rushville) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 3:43
138 - Caleb Heck (Gordon Rushville) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:44
145 - Jace Freeseman (Gordon Rushville) win by forfeit
152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) win by forfeit
160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) win by forfeit
170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Taylon Pascoe (Gordon Rushville) Fall 3:40
182 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) win by forfeit
195 - Double Forfeit
220 - Double Forfeit
285 - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Jacob Kiever (Gordon Rushville) Fall 1:24
Round 4: Chadron over Ainsworth, 42-16
106 - Double Forfeit
113 - Zach Parker (Ainsworth) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Maj 10-2
120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) Fall 3:47
126 - Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) win by forfeit
132 - Dewey McMann (Chadron) win by forfeit
138 - Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:19
145 - Double Forfeit
152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Kaleab Zorkowski (Ainsworth) Fall 0:49
160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Ethan Fernau (Ainsworth) Fall 0:43
170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) win by forfeit
182 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) Fall 2:37
195 - Double Forfeit
220 - Double Forfeit
285 - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) win by forfeit
Round 5: Gothenburg over Chadron, 42-36
106 - Tyler Trumbley (Gothenburg) win by forfeit
113 - Abel Flores (Gothenburg) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 1:29
120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Ty Kreis (Gothenburg) Fall 1:34
126 - Double Forfeit
132 - Sawyer Therrien (Gothenburg) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:23
138 - Austen Chestnutt (Gothenburg) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 3:13
145 - Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) win by forfeit
152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) Fall 1:56
160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) Fall 4:43
170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Jonah Shimmin (Gothenburg) Fall 1:45
182 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) win by forfeit
195 - Zach Smith (Gothenburg) win by forfeit
220 - Jacob Olson (Gothenburg) win by forfeit
285 - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) Fall 4:40