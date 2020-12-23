Cullers, Wellnitz 5-0 at Valentine

Though Chadron emerged 1-4 from some tough competition at the Valentine Dual Invite last Friday, Daniel Wellnitz and Rhett Cullers had plenty of steam as they went undefeated against Broken Bow, O’Neill, Gordon-Rushville, Ainsworth and Gothenburg.

In their initial matchups, the 160-pound division Cullers was able to get a pin on Broken Bow’s Layton Lindner in just under two minutes, while Wellnitz was able to take enough points for a 15-3 majority decision win in the 152-pound class.

Round 2 saw both boys winning by decision, Wellnitz going 4-2 over O’Neill’s Levi Drueke and Cullers 6-2 over Fabian Acevado. It was wins by forfeit for both in Round 3 against Gordon-Rushville.

The fourth round saw the fastest times of the meet for both grapplers, as they both pinned their Ainsworth opponents in under 50 seconds. Wellnitz secured his fall over Kaleab Zorkowski in 49 seconds, and Cullers pinned Ethan Fernau in 43 seconds.

The fifth and final victories also came on pins for the boys, against Gothenburg. Wellnitz took Abe Mendez in 1:56, while Cullers won after 4:43 against Jameson Smith.