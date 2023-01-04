Custer girls squeeze out two wins to take Rotary title

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team emphatically snapped its three-game losing streak by defeating Hemingford 55-9 in the first round of the Chadron Rotary Club’s George Watson Classic on Thursday, but the Cardinals were stymied by Custer’s defense in the finals on Friday and fell to the Wildcats 34-25.

It was the third time the Custer girls have won the Rotary Classic. The others were in 2017 and 2019.

Chadron had a 17-16 halftime lead in the championship game, but was limited to just eight points in the second half and failed to score at all in the fourth quarter. The Cards’ final 25 points is a season low. They ended the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 3-5 record for the season.

Custer, which barely squeezed past Valentine 33-31 in its first-round game on Thursday, is now 4-2 for the season. The Wildcats won the classic’s opening game when one of their leaders, Alice Sedlacek, got away from her Valentine defender, caught a teammate’s pass and put in a layup with 2.5 seconds left in the contest.

Sedlaceck, a 5-10 senior, finished with a game-high 16 points while making six of her team’s 10 field goals, but she hit only four of 12 free throws.

After losing three straight nail-biters by a total of eight points, including one that went into overtime, the Lady Cardinals perhaps needed a breather that the Hemingford game provided. The Lady Cats are struggling this year after their top player from last year transferred and senior point guard Avery Davies was lost because of an ACL injury.

All 12 Cardinals who suited up saw action and nine of them scored. Two of the team’s most aggressive players, Taverra Sayaloune and Hayley Wild, led the scoring with 11 points apiece. Demi Ferguson, the leading scorer for the season, added 10 to reach double figures for the fifth time in seven games.

Chadron led 16-3 at the end of the first period, was ahead 32-5 at halftime and outscored the Cats 17-2 in the third frame, when Sayaloune scored eight of her points, to put the Cards on top 49-7 entering the fourth. Alternates finished the game for the Cards and outscored the visitors 6-2.

The championship contest featured defense. The teams played hard, but scoring was a problem for both. There were lots of turnovers, few open shots were available and fewer of them dropped threw the nets.

The Cardinals finished with 12 field goals, one more than the Wildcats, but Custer sank five 3-pointers while Chadron failed to connect on anything launched from behind the arc.

The Wildcats also outscored the Cards 6-1 at the free throw line.

The South Dakota team made five of its field goals in the first quarter to build a 11-6 lead. The second period was the Cards’ best. They outscored the Custer 11-5 and were ahead 17-16 at halftime. Ferguson’s basket in the fleeting seconds gave Chadron its first and only lead.

Three pointers by Ally Cass and Ramsey Karim early in the third quarter put the Wildcats on top again and they led the rest of the way, although the margin was never by much.

A jumper by Laney Klemke and a put-back by Ashlyn Morrison finally got the Cardinals started in the second half, making the score 22-21.

Sedlacek responded by sinking a pair of free throws, before Morrison hit a jumper to cut the difference back to a single point. Karim, a senior guard, sank her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:34 to play in the third frame to provide Custer with a 27-23 margin.

As the quarter was winding down, Chadron sophomore Taegan Bach drove past a defender for a layup with 1:12 remaining. But the Wildcats’ Jordyn Larsen made a basket for her only points of the game with eight seconds to make the difference four—29-25--again going into the final quarter.

Neither team made a field goal in fourth quarter. However, Chadron missed its only two free throws and Custer made five of eight to seal the verdict.

The Custer defense tried its best to make sure Demi Ferguson, the Cardinals’ primary offensive threat, seldom got the ball in the second half when she was held scoreless.

Custer Coach Toby Cass, the father of Ally and Bailey Cass, assigned Bailey, a 5-11 junior and the younger of the pair, to forget about guarding anyone else and to stick with Ferguson wherever she went. The coach would not call his defense a “box and one,” but it had a similar impact.

Ferguson’s nine points led the Cardinals. No one else scored more than four. Ally Cass and Karim finished with 10 apiece to lead the winners. They combined to make their team’s five 3-pointers. Sedlacek added eight points.

Chadron 55, Hemingford 9

Hemingford—Kylie Kumpf 4, Brooklyn Warner 2, Kambree Walker 1, Bailey Sellman 2. Totals: 4 1-4 9 points.

Chadron—Taverra Sayaloune 11, Haylee Wild 11, Demi Ferguson 10, Sophia Wess 6, Taegan Bach 5, Marlee Pinnt 4, Lucy Rischling 4, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Jaleigh McCartney 2, Totals: 24 (1) 6-11 55 points.

Hemingford 3 2 2 2 ----9

Chadron 16 16 17 6 ---55

3-pointers: Chad—Bach 1.

Custer 34, Chadron 25

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 9, Ashlyn Morrison 4, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Taegan Bach 2, Marlee Pintt 2, Laney Klemke 2, Haylee Wild 2. Totals: 12 1-4 25.

Custer—Ally Cass 10, Ramsey Karim 10, Alice Sedlacek 8, Bailey Cass 4, Jordyn Larsen 2. Totals: 11 (5) 7-13 34 points.

Chadron 6 11 8 0 ----25

Custer 10 5 13 5 ----34

3-pointers: Chad—0. Custer—Karim 3, A. Cass 2.