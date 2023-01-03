Custer uses strong defense to win Rotary Classic

After the Chadron boys racked up a decisive 63-26 victory over Hemingford in the opening round of the Chadron Rotary Club’s George Watson Classic on Thursday, they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday and were defeated by Custer 53-38 in the championship game in the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College.

Sparked by an aggressive man-to-man defense that forced numerous turnovers, Custer built a 15-4 first quarter lead and was ahead by at least nine points the rest of the way. The Cardinals’ 38 points is their season low.

The Cardinals and the Wildcats breezed past their first-round opponents, both of which were winless coming into the classic.

Custer downed Valentine on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats led 21-14 after one quarter, were ahead 39-23 at halftime, saw the margin close a bit to 50-38 after three periods had been played, but won 75-50.

Four players—all sophomores—scored in double-figures for Custer. The leader was 6-foot-4 Kyle Virtue, who finished with 21 points, 12 of them in the fourth stanza. Cade Lehman added 15, Rhett Lowe sank four shots from behind the arc for 12 points and Carter Boyster posted 10.

Valentine also was led by a sophomore. Andon Olson had nine of his team’s 18 field goals while tallying 22 points. He also proved he can shoot the ball really well by pouring in 40 points on Friday while leading the Badgers to a 61-45 win over Hemingford in the game to decide third place. Olson had 11 of his team’s 23 baskets in the second game, including four 3-pointers.

The Cardinals were extra hot from long distance in their opening-round match against Hemingford. They buried 11 treys, five of them by Gage Wild and two apiece by Broc Berry, Brady Daniels and Caden Galbraith.

Treys accounted for all of Wild’s game-high 15 points. Xander Provance added 10 while Berry, Daniels and Galbraith all finished with eight.

Chadron led Hemingford 22-10 at the end of the first frame and 43-19 at halftime. The margin grew to 61-23 in the third period, while the final score was 63-26, after the Cardinals’ only points in the fourth were on a field goal by Seth Gaswick. No one had more than seven points for the Bobcats.

After witnessing the first-round action, fans may have rated the championship game as a toss-up, but the Wildcats burst out of the gate with a full head of steam, particularly on defense while creating numerous turnovers, several of them by literally taking the ball out of Chadron players’ hands, and heading to their basket.

The score was 15-4 after eight minutes had been played. Virtue, who finished with a game-high 20, had seven of his team’s first-period points.

The second quarter was much closer. Custer outscored the Cardinals by just two points—16-14—making the halftime score 31-18. Provance was the only Chadron player to score in the game’s first 11 minutes. Custer was ahead 24-9 before another Red Bird managed to score.

The Cardinals even outscored the Wildcats in the third stanza—11-7—to cut the difference to 38-29 going into the fourth. However, the South Dakotans managed 12 of the first 14 points the opening 2 ½ minutes of the last quarter to go ahead 50-31 and salt the game away.

Things got touchy a bit later. Chadron Coach Kyle Sanders admitted that he tried to draw a technical foul, hoping it would fire up his team. Yes, he got the technical. A bit later, he was issued another technical for not maintaining his composer on the bench and was forced to leave the court.

Custer outscored the Red Birds 14-9 in the last quarter to win 52-38. The Wildcats also won the classic in 2019 by edging Chadron 54-50.

Virtue’s 20 points came on nine field goals and a pair of free throws. Both Lehman and Custer’s only senior, Greg Grohs, to score more than one point in either classic game, finished with 10.

The Wildcats are arguably the best team the Cardinals have played so far this season. With so many capable and well-coached sophomores in the lineup, it’s logical to wonder if they can be a South Dakota state championship contender before they graduate. They left the tournament with a 5-1 season record.

Provance led the Cardinals with 15 points. Tyler Spotted Elk added 10.

Sanders said he’s hoping his Cardinals can learn to play the same aggressive style of defense that Custer demonstrated. Another feature of the Wildcats’ play was the ability of all of them to handle and move the ball.

Chadron 63, Hemingford 26

Hemingford—Caiden Hill 7, Hunter Wyland 7, Tayten Haas 5, Gavin Bell 4, Jacob Byner 3. Totals: 9 (3) 5-11 26 points.

Chadron—Gage Wild 15, Xander Provance 10, Broc Berry 8, Brady Daniels 8, Caden Galbreath 8, Bradd Collins 4, Zander Rust 4, Tyler Spotted Elk 2, Seth Gaswick 2. Totals: 24 (11) 0-4 63 points.

Hemingford 10 9 4 3 ----26

Chadron 22 21 18 2 ----63

3-pointers: Hem—Bryner, Haas, Hill, all 1. Chad—Wild 5, Berry 2, Daniels 2, Galbraith 2.

Custer 52, Chadron 38

Custer—Kyle Virtue 20, Cade Lehman 10, Gage Grohs 10, Rhett Lowe 5, Drew Lehman 3, Roland Sedlacek 2, Carter Boyster 2. Totals: 21 (2) 8-14 52 points.

Chadron—Xander Provance 15, Tyler Spotted Elk 10, Brady Daniels 5, Broc Berry 3, Trey Hendrickson 3, Caden Galbraith 2. Totals: 17 (3) 1-4 38 points.

Custer 15 16 7 14 ---52

Chadron 4 14 11 9 ---38

3-pointers: Custer—Lowe, Lehman, both 1. Chad—Hendrickson, Berry, Daniels, all 1.